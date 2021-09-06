NFL season preview: Five key storylines with Bucs-Cowboys Week 1 kickoff on deck

The vaccine debate is threatening to rip a Super Bowl contender in Buffalo apart. Wide receiver Cole Beasley has become the NFL-wide lightning rod for the entire debate. Offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano has posted conspiracy theories on social media. QB Josh Allen, a 2020 MVP candidate, expressed skepticism about the vaccine in the spring. GM Brandon Beane was the first NFL executive to say in the spring that cutting an unvaccinated player could be beneficial to the whole. “It would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella [of returning to normalcy],” Beane said. The GM was warned by the league. Bottom line: Sean McDermott was a coach of the year candidate last season, but he’s going to have a tough time navigating this season.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay for what many believe will be his final Packers season after trying to force his way out in the spring. It’s Super Bowl or nothing for Rodgers in this new awkward arrangement. His Packers have gone 13-3 and lost in the NFC Championship Game in back to back years, and Rodgers’ relationship with the front office is past the point of no return. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are pretending to be on the same page again following Wilson’s public airing of grievances and Seattle’s trade conversations on their disgruntled QB. Speaking of MVP caliber quarterbacks, however, no such drama in the AFC West; just elite young talent. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert will try to take the next step after his big rookie year to contend with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Andy Reid’s team has been in three straight AFC title games and back to back Super Bowls, winning in 2019. Mahomes has an MVP already and is hungry for No. 2. Herbert has a new offensive coordinator in Joe Lombardi and a rookie head coach in Brandon Staley.