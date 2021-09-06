NFL season preview: Five key storylines with Bucs-Cowboys Week 1 kickoff on deck

NEW YORK — The 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The fans are back in all 30 stadiums for the NFL’s first 17-game regular season. And Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Here are five key storylines to follow as football comes back:
Can Brady and Buccaneers repeat?
The Buccaneers are the first Super Bowl champion to return all 22 of their starters since the 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers, who repeated in 1980 as Super Bowl champs. Brady was the quarterback of the last NFL team to repeat: the New England Patriots of 2003 and 2004. The Bucs won eight straight games to finish last season: four in the regular season and four in the playoffs. They averaged 33.8 points per game in that stretch and scored at least 30 points in their final seven games, including their 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs. How can they repeat? “You have to embrace it,” coach Bruce Arians said recently.
“I mean, when you win a Super Bowl and you have the entire coaching staff and the top 30 guys [back], why not? You have to embrace it. But you also know you have to go back to the basics and start over. You have to go back and do all the work.” They won as a wild card team last season. Now Drew Brees is retired and the road is cleared for Tampa to take the NFC South and home field advantage in the playoffs. Look out.
Will Dolphins get Watson?
Roger Goodell curiously hasn’t placed Deshaun Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, even though the Houston Texans quarterback is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. So Watson is eligible to be traded, and the Miami Dolphins — the most likely suitor and best fit for Watson all along — have emerged as the front-runner to acquire him, per Yahoo Sports. The hangup is that Texans GM Nick Caserio refuses to sell Watson, 25, at a discount. Caserio reportedly wants three first-round picks and two second-round picks included in the exchange. Watson prefers to play in Miami. He would waive his no-trade clause to go there. The Dolphins have not denied their interest in Watson as a team. All the team did was push back against a ProFootballTalk report that owner Stephen Ross “really wants” Watson, to insist that the decision would be made by GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores. Tua Tagovailoa is their QB for now. But it remains to be seen whether Watson’s legal issues prevent a deal, if the Texans’ price stops one, or if the Dolphins ultimately get their man.
The COVID-19 threat is real
The NFL player vaccination rate hovered around 93% after rosters cut down to 53 on Tuesday, an encouraging number considering the NFL players’ union wouldn’t agree to make it mandatory. But there is a looming threat of unvaccinated star players missing games due to positive tests or as close contacts, specifically unvaccinated starting QBs such as the Colts’ Carson Wentz and the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins. The Patriots just cut Cam Newton, who missed time during camp because he wasn’t vaccinated and had broken protocols. Vaccinated players still can test positive for the virus, but protocols allow the asymptomatic to return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. An unvaccinated player has to stay out of the team’s facility for a minimum of four days after a close contact and a minimum of 10 days after a positive test. Many NFL teams are acting, therefore, to protect their locker rooms against an outbreak. There were several teams, per sources, that wouldn’t even work out an unvaccinated player this summer, let alone sign one. Many free agent players said the vaccine question was the first one teams asked.
Bills circle the wagons
The vaccine debate is threatening to rip a Super Bowl contender in Buffalo apart. Wide receiver Cole Beasley has become the NFL-wide lightning rod for the entire debate. Offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano has posted conspiracy theories on social media. QB Josh Allen, a 2020 MVP candidate, expressed skepticism about the vaccine in the spring. GM Brandon Beane was the first NFL executive to say in the spring that cutting an unvaccinated player could be beneficial to the whole. “It would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella [of returning to normalcy],” Beane said. The GM was warned by the league. Bottom line: Sean McDermott was a coach of the year candidate last season, but he’s going to have a tough time navigating this season.
Rodgers, drama & the MVP race
Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay for what many believe will be his final Packers season after trying to force his way out in the spring. It’s Super Bowl or nothing for Rodgers in this new awkward arrangement. His Packers have gone 13-3 and lost in the NFC Championship Game in back to back years, and Rodgers’ relationship with the front office is past the point of no return. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are pretending to be on the same page again following Wilson’s public airing of grievances and Seattle’s trade conversations on their disgruntled QB. Speaking of MVP caliber quarterbacks, however, no such drama in the AFC West; just elite young talent. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert will try to take the next step after his big rookie year to contend with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Andy Reid’s team has been in three straight AFC title games and back to back Super Bowls, winning in 2019. Mahomes has an MVP already and is hungry for No. 2. Herbert has a new offensive coordinator in Joe Lombardi and a rookie head coach in Brandon Staley.