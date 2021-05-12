NFL schedule 2021: A first look at the Week 1 games of every team

LOS ANGELES — The NFL has released the opening week of the 2021 season, in advance of Wednesday night’s release of the full schedule.

The Los Angeles Rams cut the ribbon on SoFi Stadium — at least the version with fans in attendance — by playing host to Chicago on Sept. 12 in the first “Sunday Night Football” game of the season. It’s the first of several Super Bowl dry runs for the NFL, which will stage its ultimate game there in February 2022.

The season will get underway three nights earlier with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay playing host to Dallas. That game will feature Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, with those quarterbacks facing each other for the second time. Brady won the first, back when he was with New England.

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road, meanwhile, playing a Sunday game at Washington. A matchup to watch in that one is Chargers rookie tackle Rashawn Slater against Washington edge rusher Chase Young. They faced each other in college, and Slater got the better of that matchup.

The Monday night game is Baltimore at Las Vegas. The Ravens have made the playoffs in each of their three seasons with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, whereas the Raiders are still looking to get to the postseason with Jon Gruden 2.0 as coach.