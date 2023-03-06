NEW ORLEANS — Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press about the contract's value on condition of anonymity Monday because financial terms were not released when the Saints announced their agreement with Carr.

“Derek’s experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.

Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But after struggling late last season, Carr was benched with two games remaining.

Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 14 after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by that date or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.

The knock on Carr was that his tenure as the Raiders' starting QB produced just two playoff appearances and no postseason victories. Now he will have an opportunity in New Orleans to demonstrate that he can get better results with a different organization.

Carr indicated during the week of the Pro Bowl that a talk with Peyton Manning encouraged him to explore free agency. The Indianapolis Colts released Manning in 2012 and he went on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season.

Since 2006, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and won a Super Bowl, but all of those postseason appearances came with franchise all-time passer Drew Brees as quarterback and Sean Payton as coach. Now Brees is retired and Payton is with the Denver Broncos.

Saints coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders’ coach when the club selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Fresno State. Allen coached Carr for four games before he was fired that year.