Packers roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2;Mason Crosby;K;6-1;207;13
6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2
8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2
10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R
12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15
13;Allen Lazard;WR;6-5;227;1
16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2
17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6
20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3
22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R
23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2
25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4
26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R
28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2
29;Ka’Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R
30;Jamaal Williams;RB;6-0;213;3
31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5
33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3
37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2
38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13
39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2
42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2
43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2
44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R
45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4
50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4
51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4
52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R
55;Za’Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5
61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1
62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3
63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6
65;Lane Taylor;G;6-3;324;7
69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7
70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2
74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R
75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10
77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6
80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10
81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4
83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2
85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2
88;Evan Baylis;TE;6-5;250;1
89;Marcedes;Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14
90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3
91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5
93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4
94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4
95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2
96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R
97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4
98;Fadol Brown;DL;6-4;282;2
Eagles roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
1;Cameron Johnston;P;5-11;194;2
4;Jake Elliott;K;5-9;167;3
7;Nate Sudfeld;QB;6-6;227;4
10;DeSean Jackson;WR;5-10;175;12
11;Carson Wentz;QB;6-5;237;4
13;Nelson Agholor;WR;6-0;198;5
16;Mark Hollins;WR;6-4;221;3
17;Alshon Jeffery;WR;6-3;218;8
18;Josh McCown;QB;6-4;218;17
19;J.J. Arcega-Whiteside;WR;6-2;225;R
21;Ronald Darby;CB;5-11;193;5
22;Sidney Jones;CB;6-0;181;2
23;Rodney McLeod;S;5-10;195;8
24;Jordan Howard;RB;6-0;224;4
26;Miles Sanders;RB;5-11;211;R
27;Malcolm Jenkins;S;6-0;204;11
29;Avone Maddox;CB;5-9;184;2
30;Corey Clement;RB;5-10;220;3
32;Rasul Douglas;CB;6-2;209;3
36;Rudy Ford;S;6-0;204;3
37;Johnathan Cyprien;S;6-1;211;7
39;Craig James;CB5-10;195;1
42;Andrew Sendejo;S;6-1;210;9
43;Darren Sproles;RB;5-6;190;15
45;Rick Lovato;LS;6-2;249;3
47;Nathan Gerry;LB;6-2;230;3
51;Shareef Miller;DE;6-4;254;R
52;Zach Brown;LB;6-1;250;8
53;Nigel Bradham;LB;6-2;241;8
54;Kamu Grugier-Hill;LB;6-2;230;4
55;Brandon Graham;DE;6-2;265;10
57;T.J. Edwards;LB;6-1;242;R
58;L.J. Fort;LB;6-0;232;5
62;Jason Kelce;C;6-3;295;9
65;Lane Johnson;T;6-6;317;7
66;Akeem Spence;DT;6-1;303;7
67;Nate Herbig;G;6-4;334;R
69;Matt Pryor;G-T;6-7;332;2
71;Jason Peters;T;6-4;328;16
72;Halapoulivaati Vaitai;T;6-6;320;4
73;Isaac Seumalo;OL;6-4;303;4
74;Daeshon Hall;DE;6-5;265;3
75;Vinny Curry;DE;6-3;279;8
77;Andre Dillard;T;6-5;315;R
79;Brandon Brooks;G;6-5;335;8
85;Alex Ellis;TE;6-4;245;3
86;Alex Ertz;TE;6-5;250;7
88;Dallas Goedert;TE;6-5;256;2
91;Fletcher Cox;DT;6-4;310;8
93;Tim Jernigan;DT;6-2;295;6
94;Josh Sweat;DE;6-5;251;2
96;Derek Barnett;DE;6-3;259;3
98;Hassan Ridgeway;DT;6-3;305;4
