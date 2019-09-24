Packers roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2;Mason Crosby;K;6-1;207;13

6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2

8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2

10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R

12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15

13;Allen Lazard;WR;6-5;227;1

16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2

17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6

20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3

22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R

23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2

25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4

26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R

28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2

29;Ka’Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R

30;Jamaal Williams;RB;6-0;213;3

31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5

33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3

37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2

38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13

39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2

42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2

43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2

44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R

45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4

50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4

51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4

52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R

55;Za’Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5

61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1

62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3

63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6

65;Lane Taylor;G;6-3;324;7

69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7

70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2

74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R

75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10

77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6

80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10

81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4

83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2

85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2

88;Evan Baylis;TE;6-5;250;1

89;Marcedes;Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14

90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3

91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5

93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4

94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4

95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2

96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R

97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4

98;Fadol Brown;DL;6-4;282;2

Eagles roster

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

1;Cameron Johnston;P;5-11;194;2

4;Jake Elliott;K;5-9;167;3

7;Nate Sudfeld;QB;6-6;227;4

10;DeSean Jackson;WR;5-10;175;12

11;Carson Wentz;QB;6-5;237;4

13;Nelson Agholor;WR;6-0;198;5

16;Mark Hollins;WR;6-4;221;3

17;Alshon Jeffery;WR;6-3;218;8

18;Josh McCown;QB;6-4;218;17

19;J.J. Arcega-Whiteside;WR;6-2;225;R

21;Ronald Darby;CB;5-11;193;5

22;Sidney Jones;CB;6-0;181;2

23;Rodney McLeod;S;5-10;195;8

24;Jordan Howard;RB;6-0;224;4

26;Miles Sanders;RB;5-11;211;R

27;Malcolm Jenkins;S;6-0;204;11

29;Avone Maddox;CB;5-9;184;2

30;Corey Clement;RB;5-10;220;3

32;Rasul Douglas;CB;6-2;209;3

36;Rudy Ford;S;6-0;204;3

37;Johnathan Cyprien;S;6-1;211;7

39;Craig James;CB5-10;195;1

42;Andrew Sendejo;S;6-1;210;9

43;Darren Sproles;RB;5-6;190;15

45;Rick Lovato;LS;6-2;249;3

47;Nathan Gerry;LB;6-2;230;3

51;Shareef Miller;DE;6-4;254;R

52;Zach Brown;LB;6-1;250;8

53;Nigel Bradham;LB;6-2;241;8

54;Kamu Grugier-Hill;LB;6-2;230;4

55;Brandon Graham;DE;6-2;265;10

57;T.J. Edwards;LB;6-1;242;R

58;L.J. Fort;LB;6-0;232;5

62;Jason Kelce;C;6-3;295;9

65;Lane Johnson;T;6-6;317;7

66;Akeem Spence;DT;6-1;303;7

67;Nate Herbig;G;6-4;334;R

69;Matt Pryor;G-T;6-7;332;2

71;Jason Peters;T;6-4;328;16

72;Halapoulivaati Vaitai;T;6-6;320;4

73;Isaac Seumalo;OL;6-4;303;4

74;Daeshon Hall;DE;6-5;265;3

75;Vinny Curry;DE;6-3;279;8

77;Andre Dillard;T;6-5;315;R

79;Brandon Brooks;G;6-5;335;8

85;Alex Ellis;TE;6-4;245;3

86;Alex Ertz;TE;6-5;250;7

88;Dallas Goedert;TE;6-5;256;2

91;Fletcher Cox;DT;6-4;310;8

93;Tim Jernigan;DT;6-2;295;6

94;Josh Sweat;DE;6-5;251;2

96;Derek Barnett;DE;6-3;259;3

98;Hassan Ridgeway;DT;6-3;305;4

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments