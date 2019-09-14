Packers roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2 Mason Crosby K 6-1 207 13

6 JK Scott P 6-6 208 2

8 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 2

10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5-11 186 R

11 Trevor Davis WR 6-1 188 4

12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 15

13 Allen Lazard WR 6-5 227 1

16 Jake Kumerow WR 6-4 209 2

17 Davonte Adams WR 6-1 215 6

20 Kevin King CB 6-3 200 3

22 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 212 R

23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 2

24 Raven Green S 5-11 197 2

25 Will Redmond S 5-11 186 4

26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 R

28 Tony Brown CB 6-0 199 2

29 Ka’Dar Hollman 6-0 196 R

30 Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 3

31 Adrian Amos S 6-0 214 5

33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 3

37 Josh Jackson CB 6-0 196 2

38 Tramon Williams CB 5-11 191 13

39 Clandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 2

42 Oren Burks LB 6-3 233 2

43 Hunter Bradley LS 6-3 241 2

44 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 R

45 Danny Vitale FB 6-0 239 4

50 Blake Martinez LB 6-2 237 4

51 Kyler Fackrell LB 6-5 245 4

52 Rashan Gary LB 6-5 277 R

55 Za’Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 5

61 Cole Madison G 6-5 3-8 1

62 Lucas Patrick G 6-3 313 3

63 Corey Linsley C 6-3 301 6

65 Lane Taylor G 6-3 324 7

69 David Bakhtiari T 6-4 310 7

70 Alex Light T-G 6-5 309 2

74 Elgton Jenkins G 6-5 311 R

75 Bryan Bulaga T 6-5 314 10

77 Billy Turner T-G 6-5 310 6

80 Jimmy Graham TE 6-7 265 10

81 Geronimo Allison WR 6-3 202 4

83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 6-4 206 2

85 Robert Tonyan TE 6-5 237 2

89 Marcedes Lewis TE 6-6 267 14

90 Montravius Adams DL 6-4 304 3

91 Preston Smith LB 6-5 265 5

93 B.J. Goodson LB 6-1 242 4

94 Dean Lowry DL 6-6 296 4

95 Tyler Lancaster DL 6-3 313 2

96 Kingsley Keke DL 6-3 288 R

97 Kenny Clark DL 6-3 314 4

98 Fadol Brown DL 6-4 282 2

Vikings roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2;Britton Colquitt;P;6-3;6-3;210;10

4;Sean Mannion;P;6-6;230;5

5;Dan Bailey;K;6-0;190;9

8;Kirk Cousins;QB;6-3;202;8

12;Chad Beebe;WR;5-10;183;2

14;Stefon Diggs;WR;6-0;191;5

19;Adam Thielen;WR;6-2;200;6

20;Mackensie Alexander;CB;5-10;192;4

21;Mike Hughes;CB;5-10;189;2

22;Harrison Smith;S;6-2;214;8

23;Mike Boone;RB;5-10;206;2

25;Alexander Mattison;RB;5-11;220;R

26;Trae Waynes;CB;6-0;190;5

27;Jayron Kearse;S;6-4;215;4

29;Xavier Rhodes;CB;6-1;218;7

30;C.J. Ham;FB;5-11l235;3

31;Ameer Abdullah;RB;5-9'203;5

32;Mark Fields;CB;5-10;180;R

33;Dalvin Cook;RB;5-10;210;3

38;Kris Boyd;CB;5-10;200;R

39;Marcus Epps;S;6-0;198;R

40;Kentrell Brothers;LB;6-1;242;4

41;Anthony Harris;S;6-1;202;5

42;Ben Gedeon;LB;6-2;244;3

44;Nate Meadors;CB;5-11;194;R

50;Eric Wilson;LB;6-1;230;3

51;Hercules Mata'afa;DT;6-2;254;2

54;Eric Kendricks;LB;6-0;232;5

55;Anthony Barr;LB;6-5;255;6

56;Garrett Bradbury;C;6-3;305;R

58;Austin Cutting;LS;6-3;245;R

61;Brett Jones;C;6-2;315;5

64;Josh Klein;G;6-3;300;7

65;PatEiflein;G;6-3;303;3

69;Rashod Hill;T;6-6;313;4

71;Riley Reiff;T;6-6;305;8

73;Dru Samia;G;6-5;308;R

74;Oli Udoh;T;6-6;325;R

75;Brian O'Neill;T;6-7;297;2

78;Dakota Dozier;G;6-4;312;6

81;Bisi Johnson;WR;6-0;204;R

82;Kyle Rudolph;TE;6-6 265;9

83;Tyler Conklin;TE;6-3;254;2

84;Irv Smith Jr.;TE;6-2;242;R

91;Stephen Weatherly;DE;6-5;265;4

92;Jalyn Holmes;DT;6-5;283;2

93;Shamar Stephen;DT;6-5;309;6

94;Jaleel Johnson;DT;6-3;316;3

95;Ifeadi Odenigbo;DE;6-3;258;2

96;Armon Watts;DT;6-5;295;R

97;Everson Griffen;DE;6-3;273;10

98;Linval Joseph;DT;6-4;329;10

99;Danielle Hunter;DE;6-5;252;5

