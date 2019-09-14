Packers roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2 Mason Crosby K 6-1 207 13
6 JK Scott P 6-6 208 2
8 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 2
10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5-11 186 R
11 Trevor Davis WR 6-1 188 4
12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 15
13 Allen Lazard WR 6-5 227 1
16 Jake Kumerow WR 6-4 209 2
17 Davonte Adams WR 6-1 215 6
20 Kevin King CB 6-3 200 3
22 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 212 R
23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 2
24 Raven Green S 5-11 197 2
25 Will Redmond S 5-11 186 4
26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 R
28 Tony Brown CB 6-0 199 2
29 Ka’Dar Hollman 6-0 196 R
30 Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 3
31 Adrian Amos S 6-0 214 5
33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 3
37 Josh Jackson CB 6-0 196 2
38 Tramon Williams CB 5-11 191 13
39 Clandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 2
42 Oren Burks LB 6-3 233 2
43 Hunter Bradley LS 6-3 241 2
44 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 R
45 Danny Vitale FB 6-0 239 4
50 Blake Martinez LB 6-2 237 4
51 Kyler Fackrell LB 6-5 245 4
52 Rashan Gary LB 6-5 277 R
55 Za’Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 5
61 Cole Madison G 6-5 3-8 1
62 Lucas Patrick G 6-3 313 3
63 Corey Linsley C 6-3 301 6
65 Lane Taylor G 6-3 324 7
69 David Bakhtiari T 6-4 310 7
70 Alex Light T-G 6-5 309 2
74 Elgton Jenkins G 6-5 311 R
75 Bryan Bulaga T 6-5 314 10
77 Billy Turner T-G 6-5 310 6
80 Jimmy Graham TE 6-7 265 10
81 Geronimo Allison WR 6-3 202 4
83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 6-4 206 2
85 Robert Tonyan TE 6-5 237 2
89 Marcedes Lewis TE 6-6 267 14
90 Montravius Adams DL 6-4 304 3
91 Preston Smith LB 6-5 265 5
93 B.J. Goodson LB 6-1 242 4
94 Dean Lowry DL 6-6 296 4
95 Tyler Lancaster DL 6-3 313 2
96 Kingsley Keke DL 6-3 288 R
97 Kenny Clark DL 6-3 314 4
98 Fadol Brown DL 6-4 282 2
Vikings roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2;Britton Colquitt;P;6-3;6-3;210;10
4;Sean Mannion;P;6-6;230;5
5;Dan Bailey;K;6-0;190;9
8;Kirk Cousins;QB;6-3;202;8
12;Chad Beebe;WR;5-10;183;2
14;Stefon Diggs;WR;6-0;191;5
19;Adam Thielen;WR;6-2;200;6
20;Mackensie Alexander;CB;5-10;192;4
21;Mike Hughes;CB;5-10;189;2
22;Harrison Smith;S;6-2;214;8
23;Mike Boone;RB;5-10;206;2
25;Alexander Mattison;RB;5-11;220;R
26;Trae Waynes;CB;6-0;190;5
27;Jayron Kearse;S;6-4;215;4
29;Xavier Rhodes;CB;6-1;218;7
30;C.J. Ham;FB;5-11l235;3
31;Ameer Abdullah;RB;5-9'203;5
32;Mark Fields;CB;5-10;180;R
33;Dalvin Cook;RB;5-10;210;3
38;Kris Boyd;CB;5-10;200;R
39;Marcus Epps;S;6-0;198;R
40;Kentrell Brothers;LB;6-1;242;4
41;Anthony Harris;S;6-1;202;5
42;Ben Gedeon;LB;6-2;244;3
44;Nate Meadors;CB;5-11;194;R
50;Eric Wilson;LB;6-1;230;3
51;Hercules Mata'afa;DT;6-2;254;2
54;Eric Kendricks;LB;6-0;232;5
55;Anthony Barr;LB;6-5;255;6
56;Garrett Bradbury;C;6-3;305;R
58;Austin Cutting;LS;6-3;245;R
61;Brett Jones;C;6-2;315;5
64;Josh Klein;G;6-3;300;7
65;PatEiflein;G;6-3;303;3
69;Rashod Hill;T;6-6;313;4
71;Riley Reiff;T;6-6;305;8
73;Dru Samia;G;6-5;308;R
74;Oli Udoh;T;6-6;325;R
75;Brian O'Neill;T;6-7;297;2
78;Dakota Dozier;G;6-4;312;6
81;Bisi Johnson;WR;6-0;204;R
82;Kyle Rudolph;TE;6-6 265;9
83;Tyler Conklin;TE;6-3;254;2
84;Irv Smith Jr.;TE;6-2;242;R
91;Stephen Weatherly;DE;6-5;265;4
92;Jalyn Holmes;DT;6-5;283;2
93;Shamar Stephen;DT;6-5;309;6
94;Jaleel Johnson;DT;6-3;316;3
95;Ifeadi Odenigbo;DE;6-3;258;2
96;Armon Watts;DT;6-5;295;R
97;Everson Griffen;DE;6-3;273;10
98;Linval Joseph;DT;6-4;329;10
99;Danielle Hunter;DE;6-5;252;5
