Packers roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
2;Mason Crosby;K;6-1;207;13
6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2
8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2
10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R
11;Ryan Grant;WR;6-0;194;6
12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15
13;Allen Lazard;WR;6-5;227;1
16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2
17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6
20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3
22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R
23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2
25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4
26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R
28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2
29;Ka’Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R
30;Jamaal Williams;RB;6-0;213;3
31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5
33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3
37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2
38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13
39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2
42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2
43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2
44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R
45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4
47;Tim Williams;LB;6-4;244;3
50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4
51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4
52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R
55;Za’Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5
61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1
62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3
63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6
67;Adfam Pankey;G-T;6-5;313;2
69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7
70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2
74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R
75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10
77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6
80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10
81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4
83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2
85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2
88;Evan Bayliss;TE;6-5;250;1
89;Marcedes;Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14
90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3
91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5
93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4
94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4
95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2
96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R
97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4
Raiders roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
4;Derek Carr;QB;6-3;210;6
6;AJ Cole;P;6-4;220;R
7;Mike Glennon;QB;6-7;225;7
8;Daniel Carlson;K;6-5;215;2
11;Trevor Davis;WR;6-1;188;4
12;Zay Jones;WR;6-2;200;3
13;Hunter Renfrow;WR;5-10;185;R
14;DeShone Kizer;QB;6-4;235;3
16;Tyrell Williams;WR;6-4;205;5
17;Dwayne Harris;WR;5-10;215;9
18;Keelan Doss;WR;6-3;215;R
20;Daryl Worley;CB;6-1;215;4
21;Gareon Conley;CB;6-0;190;3
22;Keisean Nixon;CB;5-10;200;R
25;Erik Harris;S;6-2;220;4
26;Nevin Lawson;CB;5-9;190;6
26;Trayvon Mullen;CB;6-2;200;R
28;Josh Jacobs;RB;5-10;220;R
29;Lamarcus Joyner;S;5-8;185;6
30;Jalen Richard;RB;5-8;205;4
32;Dallin Leavitt;S;5-10;195;1
33;De'Andre Washington;RB;5-8;210;4
35;Curtis Riley;S;6-0;190;5
42;Karl Joseph;S;5-10;200;4
45;Alec Ingold;FB;6-1;240;R
47;Trent Sieg;LS;6-3;240;2
50;Nicholas Morrow;LB;6-0;225;3
51;Dakota Allen;LB;6-1;232;R
56;Justin Phillips;LB;6-0;235;R
58;Kyle Wilber;LB;6-4;240;8
59;Tahir Whitehead;LB;6-2;241;8
61;Rodney Hudson;C;6-2;315;9
64;Richie Incognito;G;6-3;325;12
66;Gabe Jackson;G;6-3;335;6
68;Andre James;OL;6-4;300;R
71;Denzell Sharpe;G-T;6-6-5;340;5
72;David Sharpe;T;6-6;300;3
73;Maurice Hurst;DT;6-2;291;2
74;Kolton Miller;T;6-8;325;2
77;Trent Brown;T;6-8;380;5
83;Darren Walter;TE;6-6;255;3
85;Derek Carrier;TE;6-3;240;7
87;Foster Moreau;TE;6-4;250;R
88;Marcell Ateman;WR;6-4;215;2
90;Johnathan Hankins;DT;6-3;340;7
91;Benson Mayowa;DE;6-3;265;7
92;P.J. Hall;DT;6-0;305;2
94;Corey Liuget;DT;6-2;300;9
96;Clelin Ferrell;DE;6-4;265;R
97;Josh Mauro;DE;6-6;290;6
98;Maxx Crosby;DE;6-5;255;R
99;Arden Key;DE;6-5;240;2
