Packers roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

2;Mason Crosby;K;6-1;207;13

6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2

8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2

10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R

11;Ryan Grant;WR;6-0;194;6

12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15

13;Allen Lazard;WR;6-5;227;1

16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2

17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6

20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3

22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R

23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2

25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4

26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R

28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2

29;Ka’Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R

30;Jamaal Williams;RB;6-0;213;3

31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5

33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3

37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2

38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13

39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2

42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2

43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2

44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R

45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4

47;Tim Williams;LB;6-4;244;3

50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4

51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4

52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R

55;Za’Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5

61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1

62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3

63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6

67;Adfam Pankey;G-T;6-5;313;2

69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7

70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2

74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R

75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10

77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6

80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10

81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4

83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2

85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2

88;Evan Bayliss;TE;6-5;250;1

89;Marcedes;Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14

90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3

91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5

93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4

94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4

95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2

96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R

97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4

Raiders roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

4;Derek Carr;QB;6-3;210;6

6;AJ Cole;P;6-4;220;R

7;Mike Glennon;QB;6-7;225;7

8;Daniel Carlson;K;6-5;215;2

11;Trevor Davis;WR;6-1;188;4

12;Zay Jones;WR;6-2;200;3

13;Hunter Renfrow;WR;5-10;185;R

14;DeShone Kizer;QB;6-4;235;3

16;Tyrell Williams;WR;6-4;205;5

17;Dwayne Harris;WR;5-10;215;9

18;Keelan Doss;WR;6-3;215;R

20;Daryl Worley;CB;6-1;215;4

21;Gareon Conley;CB;6-0;190;3

22;Keisean Nixon;CB;5-10;200;R

25;Erik Harris;S;6-2;220;4

26;Nevin Lawson;CB;5-9;190;6

26;Trayvon Mullen;CB;6-2;200;R

28;Josh Jacobs;RB;5-10;220;R

29;Lamarcus Joyner;S;5-8;185;6

30;Jalen Richard;RB;5-8;205;4

32;Dallin Leavitt;S;5-10;195;1

33;De'Andre Washington;RB;5-8;210;4

35;Curtis Riley;S;6-0;190;5

42;Karl Joseph;S;5-10;200;4

45;Alec Ingold;FB;6-1;240;R

47;Trent Sieg;LS;6-3;240;2

50;Nicholas Morrow;LB;6-0;225;3

51;Dakota Allen;LB;6-1;232;R

56;Justin Phillips;LB;6-0;235;R

58;Kyle Wilber;LB;6-4;240;8

59;Tahir Whitehead;LB;6-2;241;8

61;Rodney Hudson;C;6-2;315;9

64;Richie Incognito;G;6-3;325;12

66;Gabe Jackson;G;6-3;335;6

68;Andre James;OL;6-4;300;R

71;Denzell Sharpe;G-T;6-6-5;340;5

72;David Sharpe;T;6-6;300;3

73;Maurice Hurst;DT;6-2;291;2

74;Kolton Miller;T;6-8;325;2

77;Trent Brown;T;6-8;380;5

83;Darren Walter;TE;6-6;255;3

85;Derek Carrier;TE;6-3;240;7

87;Foster Moreau;TE;6-4;250;R

88;Marcell Ateman;WR;6-4;215;2

90;Johnathan Hankins;DT;6-3;340;7

91;Benson Mayowa;DE;6-3;265;7

92;P.J. Hall;DT;6-0;305;2

94;Corey Liuget;DT;6-2;300;9

96;Clelin Ferrell;DE;6-4;265;R

97;Josh Mauro;DE;6-6;290;6

98;Maxx Crosby;DE;6-5;255;R

99;Arden Key;DE;6-5;240;2

