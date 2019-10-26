Packers roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2 Mason Crosby K 6-1 207 13

6 JK Scott P 6-6 208 2

8 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 2

10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5-11 186 R

11 Ryan Grant WR 6-0 194 6

12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 15

13 Allen Lazard WR 6-5 227 1

16 Jake Kumerow WR 6-4 209 2

17 Davonte Adams WR 6-1 215 6

20 Kevin King CB 6-3 200 3

22 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 212 R

23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 2

25 Will Redmond S 5-11 186 4

26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 R

28 Tony Brown CB 6-0 199 2

29 Ka’Dar Hollman 6-0 196 R

30 Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 3

31 Adrian Amos S 6-0 214 5

33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 3

37 Josh Jackson CB 6-0 196 2

38 Tramon Williams CB 5-11 191 13

39 Clandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 2

42 Oren Burks LB 6-3 233 2

43 Hunter Bradley LS 6-3 241 2

44 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 R

45 Danny Vitale FB 6-0 239 4

47 Tim Williams LB 6-4 244 3

50 Blake Martinez LB 6-2 237 4

51 Kyler Fackrell LB 6-5 245 4

52 Rashan Gary LB 6-5 277 R

55 Za’Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 5

61 Cole Madison G 6-5 3-8 1

62 Lucas Patrick G 6-3 313 3

63 Corey Linsley C 6-3 301 6

67 Adfam Pankey G-T 6-5 313 2

69 David Bakhtiari T 6-4 310 7

70 Alex Light T-G 6-5 309 2

74 Elgton Jenkins G 6-5 311 R

75 Bryan Bulaga T 6-5 314 10

77 Billy Turner T-G 6-5 310 6

80 Jimmy Graham TE 6-7 265 10

81 Geronimo Allison WR 6-3 202 4

83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 6-4 206 2

85 Robert Tonyan TE 6-5 237 2

88 Evan Bayliss TE 6-5 250 1

89 Marcedes Lewis TE 6-6 267 14

90 Montravius Adams DL 6-4 304 3

91 Preston Smith LB 6-5 265 5

93 B.J. Goodson LB 6-1 242 4

94 Dean Lowry DL 6-6 296 4

95 Tyler Lancaster DL 6-3 313 2

96 Kingsley Keke DL 6-3 288 R

97 Kenny Clark DL 6-3 314 4

Chiefs roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2 Dustin Colquitt P 6-3 210 15

7 Harrison Butker K 6-4 205 3

8 Matt Moore QB 6-3 219 12

9 Kyle Shurmur QB 6-4 225 R

10 Tyreek Hill WR 5-10 185 4

11 Demarcus Robinson WR 6-1 203 4

13 Byron Pringle WR 6-1 203 2

14 Sammy Watkins WR 6-1 211 6

15 Patrick Mahomes QB 6-3 230 3

17 Mecole Hardman WR 5-10 187 R

20 Morris Claiborne CB 5-11 192 8

21 Bashaud Breeland CB 5-11 195 6

22 Juan Thornhill S 6-0 205 R

23 Armani Watts S 5-11 205 2

24 Jordan Lucas S 6-1 190 4

25 LeSean McCoy RB 5-11 210 11

26 Damien Williams RB 5-11 224 6

27 Rashad Fenton CB 5-11 188 R

29 Kendall Fuller CB 5-11 198 4

31 Darrel Williams RB 5-11 224 2

32 Tyrann Mathieu S 5-0 190 7

34 Darwin Thompson RB 5-8 200 R

35 Charvarius Ward CB 6-1 196 2

41 James Winchester LS 6-3 240 5

42 Anthony Sherman FB 5-10 242 9

44 Dorian O’Daniel LB 6-1 220 2

49 Daniel Sorensen S 6-2 208 6

50 Darron Lee LB 6-1 232 4

53 Anthony Hitchens LB 6-0 235 6

54 Damien Wilson LB 6-0 245 5

55 Frank Clark DE 6-3 260 5

56 Ben Niemann LB 6-2 235 2

59 Reggie Ragland LB 6-2 252 4

61 Stefani Wisniewski G 6-3 305 9

62 Austin Reiter C 6-3 300 4

64 Mike Pennel DT 6-4 332 6

70 Greg Senat OL 6-6 305 2

71 Mitchell Schwartz T 6-5 320 8

72 Eric Fisher T 6-7 315 7

73 Nick Allegretti G 6-4 320 R

74 Martinas Rankin T 6-5 311 2

75 Cam Erving T 6-5 313 5

76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif G 6-5 321 6

77 Andrew Wylie G 6-6 309 2

81 Blake Bell TE 6-6 252 5

82 Deon Yelder TE 6-4 255 2

87 Travis Kelce TE 6-5 260 7

90 Emmanuel Ogbah DE 6-4 275 4

91 Derrick Nnadi DT 6-1 312 2

92 Tanoh Kpassagnon DE 6-7 289 3

95 Chris Jones DT 6-6 310 4

97 Alex Okafor DE 6-4 261 7

99 Khalen Saunders DT 6-0 324 R

