Packers roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2 Mason Crosby K 6-1 207 13
6 JK Scott P 6-6 208 2
8 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 2
10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5-11 186 R
11 Ryan Grant WR 6-0 194 6
12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 15
13 Allen Lazard WR 6-5 227 1
16 Jake Kumerow WR 6-4 209 2
17 Davonte Adams WR 6-1 215 6
20 Kevin King CB 6-3 200 3
22 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 212 R
23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 2
25 Will Redmond S 5-11 186 4
26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 R
28 Tony Brown CB 6-0 199 2
29 Ka’Dar Hollman 6-0 196 R
30 Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 3
31 Adrian Amos S 6-0 214 5
33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 3
37 Josh Jackson CB 6-0 196 2
38 Tramon Williams CB 5-11 191 13
39 Clandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 2
42 Oren Burks LB 6-3 233 2
43 Hunter Bradley LS 6-3 241 2
44 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 R
45 Danny Vitale FB 6-0 239 4
47 Tim Williams LB 6-4 244 3
50 Blake Martinez LB 6-2 237 4
51 Kyler Fackrell LB 6-5 245 4
52 Rashan Gary LB 6-5 277 R
55 Za’Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 5
61 Cole Madison G 6-5 3-8 1
62 Lucas Patrick G 6-3 313 3
63 Corey Linsley C 6-3 301 6
67 Adfam Pankey G-T 6-5 313 2
69 David Bakhtiari T 6-4 310 7
70 Alex Light T-G 6-5 309 2
74 Elgton Jenkins G 6-5 311 R
75 Bryan Bulaga T 6-5 314 10
77 Billy Turner T-G 6-5 310 6
80 Jimmy Graham TE 6-7 265 10
81 Geronimo Allison WR 6-3 202 4
83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 6-4 206 2
85 Robert Tonyan TE 6-5 237 2
88 Evan Bayliss TE 6-5 250 1
89 Marcedes Lewis TE 6-6 267 14
90 Montravius Adams DL 6-4 304 3
91 Preston Smith LB 6-5 265 5
93 B.J. Goodson LB 6-1 242 4
94 Dean Lowry DL 6-6 296 4
95 Tyler Lancaster DL 6-3 313 2
96 Kingsley Keke DL 6-3 288 R
97 Kenny Clark DL 6-3 314 4
Chiefs roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2 Dustin Colquitt P 6-3 210 15
7 Harrison Butker K 6-4 205 3
8 Matt Moore QB 6-3 219 12
9 Kyle Shurmur QB 6-4 225 R
10 Tyreek Hill WR 5-10 185 4
11 Demarcus Robinson WR 6-1 203 4
13 Byron Pringle WR 6-1 203 2
14 Sammy Watkins WR 6-1 211 6
15 Patrick Mahomes QB 6-3 230 3
17 Mecole Hardman WR 5-10 187 R
20 Morris Claiborne CB 5-11 192 8
21 Bashaud Breeland CB 5-11 195 6
22 Juan Thornhill S 6-0 205 R
23 Armani Watts S 5-11 205 2
24 Jordan Lucas S 6-1 190 4
25 LeSean McCoy RB 5-11 210 11
26 Damien Williams RB 5-11 224 6
27 Rashad Fenton CB 5-11 188 R
29 Kendall Fuller CB 5-11 198 4
31 Darrel Williams RB 5-11 224 2
32 Tyrann Mathieu S 5-0 190 7
34 Darwin Thompson RB 5-8 200 R
35 Charvarius Ward CB 6-1 196 2
41 James Winchester LS 6-3 240 5
42 Anthony Sherman FB 5-10 242 9
44 Dorian O’Daniel LB 6-1 220 2
49 Daniel Sorensen S 6-2 208 6
50 Darron Lee LB 6-1 232 4
53 Anthony Hitchens LB 6-0 235 6
54 Damien Wilson LB 6-0 245 5
55 Frank Clark DE 6-3 260 5
56 Ben Niemann LB 6-2 235 2
59 Reggie Ragland LB 6-2 252 4
61 Stefani Wisniewski G 6-3 305 9
62 Austin Reiter C 6-3 300 4
64 Mike Pennel DT 6-4 332 6
70 Greg Senat OL 6-6 305 2
71 Mitchell Schwartz T 6-5 320 8
72 Eric Fisher T 6-7 315 7
73 Nick Allegretti G 6-4 320 R
74 Martinas Rankin T 6-5 311 2
75 Cam Erving T 6-5 313 5
76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif G 6-5 321 6
77 Andrew Wylie G 6-6 309 2
81 Blake Bell TE 6-6 252 5
82 Deon Yelder TE 6-4 255 2
87 Travis Kelce TE 6-5 260 7
90 Emmanuel Ogbah DE 6-4 275 4
91 Derrick Nnadi DT 6-1 312 2
92 Tanoh Kpassagnon DE 6-7 289 3
95 Chris Jones DT 6-6 310 4
97 Alex Okafor DE 6-4 261 7
99 Khalen Saunders DT 6-0 324 R
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.