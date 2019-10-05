Packers roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
2;Mason Crosby;K;6-1;207;13
6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2
8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2
10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R
12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15
13;Allen Lazard;WR;6-5;227;1
16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2
17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6
20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3
22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R
23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2
25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4
26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R
28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2
29;Ka’Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R
30;Jamaal Williams;RB;6-0;213;3
31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5
33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3
37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2
38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13
39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2
42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2
43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2
44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R
45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4
50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4
51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4
52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R
53;Tim Williams;LB;6-3;244;3
55;Za’Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5
61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1
62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3
63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6
65;Lane Taylor;G;6-3;324;7
69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7
70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2
74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R
75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10
77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6
80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10
81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4
83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2
85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2
89;Marcedes;Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14
90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3
91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5
93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4
94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4
95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2
96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R
97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4
98;Fadol Brown;DL;6-4;282;2
Cowboys roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
2;Brett Maher;K;6-1;183;3
4;Dak Prescott;QB;6-2;238;4
6;Chris Jones;P;6-0;205;8
7;Cooper Rush;QB;6-3;225;3
10;Tavon Austin;WR;5-8;179;7
11;Cedrick Wilson;WR;6-2;200;2
13;Michael Gallup;WR;6-1;198;2
15;Devin Smith;WR;6-1;198;2
18;Randall Cobb;WR;5-10;192;9
19;Amari Cooper;WR;6-1;210;5
20;Tony Pollard;RB;6-0;209;R
21;Ezekiel Elliott;RB;6-0;228;4
23;Darian Thompson;S;6-2;211;4
24;Chidobe Awuzie;CB;6-0;202;3
25;Xavier Woods;S;5-11;202;3
27;Jourdan Lewis;CB;5-10;195;3
29;C.J. Goodwin;CB;6-3;190;4
30;Anthony Brown;CB;5-11;196;4
31;Byron Jones;CB;6-0;205;5
37;Donovan Wilson;S;6-0;204;R
38;Jeff Heath;S;6-1;212;7
48;Joe Thomas;LB;6-1;232;5
49;Jamize Olawale;FB;6-1;240;7
50;Sean Lee;LB;6-2;245;10
51;Kerry Hyder;DE;6-2;270;4
52;Connor Williams;G;6-5;298;2
53;Justin March;LB;6-0;222;5
54;Jaylon Smith;6-2;245;3
55;Leighton Vander Esch;LB;6-4;256;2
56;Joe Jackson;DE;6-4;275;R
57;Luke Gifford;LB;6-4;243;R
58;Robert Quinn;DE;6-4;257;9
61;Adam Redmond;C-G;6-6;300;2
66;Connor McGovern;G;6-5308;R
69;Brandon Knight;T;6-4;314;R
70;Zach Martin;G;6-4;315;6
71;La'el Collins;T;6-4;320;5
72;Travis Frederick;C;6-4;320;6
73;Joe Looney;C;6-3;315;8
75;Cameron Fleming;T;6-6;320;6
76;Xavier Su'a-Filo;G;6-4;310;6
77;Tyron Smith;T;6-5;320;9
82;Jason Witten;TE;6-6;263;16
83;Ventell Bryant;WR;6-3;205;R
86;Dalton Schultz;TE6-5;244;2
89;Blake Jarwin;TE;6-5;260;3
90;DeMarcus Lawrence;DE;6-3;265;6
91;L.P. Ladouceur;LS;6-5;256;15
92;Dorance Armstrong;DE;6-4;255;2
95;Christian Covington;DE;6-2;305;5
96;Maliek Collins;DT;6-2;308;4
97;Trysten Hill;DT;6-3;308;R
98;Tyrone Crawford;DL;6-4;290;8
99;Antwaun Woods;DT;6-1;318;2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.