Packers roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

2;Mason Crosby;K;6-1;207;13

6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2

8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2

10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R

12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15

13;Allen Lazard;WR;6-5;227;1

16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2

17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6

20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3

22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R

23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2

25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4

26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R

28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2

29;Ka’Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R

30;Jamaal Williams;RB;6-0;213;3

31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5

33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3

37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2

38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13

39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2

42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2

43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2

44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R

45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4

50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4

51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4

52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R

53;Tim Williams;LB;6-3;244;3

55;Za’Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5

61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1

62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3

63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6

65;Lane Taylor;G;6-3;324;7

69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7

70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2

74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R

75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10

77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6

80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10

81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4

83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2

85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2

89;Marcedes;Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14

90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3

91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5

93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4

94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4

95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2

96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R

97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4

98;Fadol Brown;DL;6-4;282;2

Cowboys roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

2;Brett Maher;K;6-1;183;3

4;Dak Prescott;QB;6-2;238;4

6;Chris Jones;P;6-0;205;8

7;Cooper Rush;QB;6-3;225;3

10;Tavon Austin;WR;5-8;179;7

11;Cedrick Wilson;WR;6-2;200;2

13;Michael Gallup;WR;6-1;198;2

15;Devin Smith;WR;6-1;198;2

18;Randall Cobb;WR;5-10;192;9

19;Amari Cooper;WR;6-1;210;5

20;Tony Pollard;RB;6-0;209;R

21;Ezekiel Elliott;RB;6-0;228;4

23;Darian Thompson;S;6-2;211;4

24;Chidobe Awuzie;CB;6-0;202;3

25;Xavier Woods;S;5-11;202;3

27;Jourdan Lewis;CB;5-10;195;3

29;C.J. Goodwin;CB;6-3;190;4

30;Anthony Brown;CB;5-11;196;4

31;Byron Jones;CB;6-0;205;5

37;Donovan Wilson;S;6-0;204;R

38;Jeff Heath;S;6-1;212;7

48;Joe Thomas;LB;6-1;232;5

49;Jamize Olawale;FB;6-1;240;7

50;Sean Lee;LB;6-2;245;10

51;Kerry Hyder;DE;6-2;270;4

52;Connor Williams;G;6-5;298;2

53;Justin March;LB;6-0;222;5

54;Jaylon Smith;6-2;245;3

55;Leighton Vander Esch;LB;6-4;256;2

56;Joe Jackson;DE;6-4;275;R

57;Luke Gifford;LB;6-4;243;R

58;Robert Quinn;DE;6-4;257;9

61;Adam Redmond;C-G;6-6;300;2

66;Connor McGovern;G;6-5308;R

69;Brandon Knight;T;6-4;314;R

70;Zach Martin;G;6-4;315;6

71;La'el Collins;T;6-4;320;5

72;Travis Frederick;C;6-4;320;6

73;Joe Looney;C;6-3;315;8

75;Cameron Fleming;T;6-6;320;6

76;Xavier Su'a-Filo;G;6-4;310;6

77;Tyron Smith;T;6-5;320;9

82;Jason Witten;TE;6-6;263;16

83;Ventell Bryant;WR;6-3;205;R

86;Dalton Schultz;TE6-5;244;2

89;Blake Jarwin;TE;6-5;260;3

90;DeMarcus Lawrence;DE;6-3;265;6

91;L.P. Ladouceur;LS;6-5;256;15

92;Dorance Armstrong;DE;6-4;255;2

95;Christian Covington;DE;6-2;305;5

96;Maliek Collins;DT;6-2;308;4

97;Trysten Hill;DT;6-3;308;R

98;Tyrone Crawford;DL;6-4;290;8

99;Antwaun Woods;DT;6-1;318;2

