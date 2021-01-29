NFL: Revenue dip in pandemic significant, but not crippling SAT

"It was a huge financial hit for us this year, no question about it," Mara said. "But it's not going to affect our ability to be active in free agency or to do what we have to do to improve the team. Hopefully this is a one-year thing and we'll be able to have fans back in the building next season."

It remains to be seen whether a legacy of cooperation will last between owners and the union after essentially negotiating two collective bargaining agreements in a matter of months.

The first was a new 10-year agreement that passed on a close vote by the players just as the pandemic was gripping the country. In retrospect, it looks like a good move given the financial uncertainty with ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The second was a plan for playing in the pandemic, including an all-virtual offseason and the players' demands to dump preseason games and be tested daily while accepting limits to social interaction in their personal lives.

Another part of the negotiation was assuring the salary cap would be no lower than $175 million per team, with the league holding out hope of keeping it much closer to the 2020 figure of $198.2 million.