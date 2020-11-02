NFL: Ravens cornerback Humphrey tests positive

He said the team will hold virtual meetings but continue to practice on the field, beginning Wednesday.

The NFL administers daily testing, including game day and during bye weeks. Results of the tests generally come in overnight. Tests taken the day before the game determine if the player can play on game day.

On game day, they have their temperatures taken by contactless thermometers, are screened for loss of smell or taste and have other symptoms checked prior to entering the stadium, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. Players and personnel also have to report any symptoms.

That explains why players can play on Sunday, then have a Sunday morning test come back positive on Monday.

The Ravens confirmed Monday that a player tested positive for COVID-19, but did not release the name of the individual. Harbaugh confirmed Humphrey was that player.

Humphrey is a key figure on a Baltimore defense that has forced a turnover in 20 straight games. He had four tackles against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, after being made aware of a Baltimore player testing positive, released a statement that tests on their players all came back negative. The team said it would follow all NFL protocols and take precautionary measures at its training complex.