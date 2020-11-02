NFL: Ravens cornerback Humphrey tests positive

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he has the coronavirus, and several other NFL teams reported positive tests Monday, providing new concerns for a league trying to complete the season amid a pandemic.
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that two Cardinals tested positive over the weekend.
In addition, the Cleveland Browns conducted meetings remotely Monday after a player reported that he is experiencing “COVID-19-related” symptoms.
It was a difficult day for the league as it nears the halfway point of a season that’s already had its schedule altered by outbreaks of COVID-19.
In a post on Twitter, Humphrey wrote: “I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon.”
Humphrey missed practice last Wednesday with what the team described as an “illness,” but returned Thursday and played in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh ruled Humphrey out for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, and said the team has stepped up efforts to monitor the players and keep them healthy.
“We’re in the intensive protocol the NFL puts in place,” Harbaugh said. “We prepared for this, we’ve had a plan in place, we plan to have a great week of preparation and we plan to be ready to play the game on Sunday.”
He said the team will hold virtual meetings but continue to practice on the field, beginning Wednesday.
The NFL administers daily testing, including game day and during bye weeks. Results of the tests generally come in overnight. Tests taken the day before the game determine if the player can play on game day.
On game day, they have their temperatures taken by contactless thermometers, are screened for loss of smell or taste and have other symptoms checked prior to entering the stadium, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. Players and personnel also have to report any symptoms.
That explains why players can play on Sunday, then have a Sunday morning test come back positive on Monday.
The Ravens confirmed Monday that a player tested positive for COVID-19, but did not release the name of the individual. Harbaugh confirmed Humphrey was that player.
Humphrey is a key figure on a Baltimore defense that has forced a turnover in 20 straight games. He had four tackles against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers, after being made aware of a Baltimore player testing positive, released a statement that tests on their players all came back negative. The team said it would follow all NFL protocols and take precautionary measures at its training complex.
In Arizona, Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but feels “completely normal so far.” The 29-year-old Kennard signed with the Cardinals in the offseason after playing his first six seasons with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He’s played in five games this season, starting four, and has two sacks.
The Cardinals did not release the name of the other player who tested positive over the weekend.
The Browns, meanwhile, announced they would conduct their football meetings remotely on Monday.
The team said: “This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution.”
The Houston Texans have had no other positive COVID-19 tests since one positive test forced the closure of their facility during last week’s bye.
Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the facility underwent a deep cleaning last week and that operations were back to normal on Monday as the Texans returned to work to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
SEAHAWKS: Defensive lineman Damontre Moore was suspended six games for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.
Moore is in the second stint of his career with the Seahawks. He’s appeared in all seven games this season and has eight total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. He’s also played significantly on special teams.
Moore had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Sunday’s victory over San Francisco.
EAGLES 23, COWBOYS 9: At Philadelphia, the Eagles couldn’t give the game away no matter how poorly they played.
Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to overcome four turnovers, Rodney McLeod returned a fumble 53 yards for a score and the Eagles beat Dallas on Sunday night.
A pair of two-win teams fighting for first place in the weak NFC East in Week 8 put on a sloppy performance fit for the preseason instead of prime time.
The Eagles (3-4-1) took control of the division with their second straight victory. Dallas (2-6) has lost three in a row.
Dallas rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick from James Madison making his first start, was sacked four times and lost two fumbles. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards.
Wentz threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles but his 9-yard TD pass to Travis Fulgham in the third quarter gave Philadelphia the lead for good. Wentz connected with Jalen Reagor on the 2-point conversion to make it 15-9.
Dallas was driving at the Eagles 21 with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter when DiNucci was sacked by T.J. Edwards and fumbled. McLeod picked up a loose ball and went the distance for a 21-9 lead. The 2-point conversion failed, but Dallas later took a safety on a punt.
Boston Scott ran for a career-best 70 yards for the Eagles. Wentz finished 15 of 27 for 123 yards.
TITANS: Tennessee traded for cornerback Desmond King for a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a person familiar with the trade.
Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.
A Jim Thorpe award winner at Iowa, King was an All Pro two years ago as a punt returner but has had issues with inconsistent coverage and on punt returns. He was suspended for the Jacksonville game last year for violation of team rules, and King complained on Twitter after a loss to Kansas City about playing time.
JETS: Avery Williamson is going from winless to undefeated.
New York agreed Sunday night to trade the veteran linebacker to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets also are sending a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder.
The deal, announced by both teams Monday, moves Williamson from the Jets, who are 0-8 after a 35-9 loss at Kansas City, to the 7-0 Steelers, the league’s only undefeated team after a 28-24 win at Baltimore.
The 28-year-old Williamson should immediately help the Steelers, who were in need of an experienced inside linebacker after Devin Bush was lost for the season on Oct. 18 with a torn ACL. Pittsburgh has survived without Bush but the run defense was gashed by the Ravens, who piled up 265 yards rushing but were undone by four turnovers by quarterback Lamar Jackson.
LEAGUE: The Supreme Court said Monday an antitrust challenge can go forward to the way the National Football League sells the rights to telecasts of pro football games.
The league’s 32 teams pool the rights to telecast their games, negotiating packages with the major networks as well as the DirecTV satellite service. The lawsuit was filed by businesses and individuals who say they purchased a package of games from DirecTV. A lower court ruled that the NFL’s contract with DirecTV may limit competition in violation of federal law. The arrangement has been in place for more than 25 years.
