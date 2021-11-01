NFL: Rams rope pass rusher Miller from Broncos

Von Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver.
The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of Monday morning's big trade.
Speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, both people confirmed the deal first reported by ESPN.
The Rams are sending the Broncos second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft for the perennial Pro Bowler who led Denver to a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, Peyton Manning’s last.
Miller’s trophy case includes his Super Bowl 50 MVP award and 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, seven-time AP All-Pro and a member of the league’s 2010s All-Decade team.
He’s the Broncos’ franchise leader with 110½ sacks in the regular season and has another 6½ in the playoffs.
• Quarterbacks Jameis Winston was carted to the locker room with a "significant" left knee injury Sunday when Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White pulled him down on a scramble in the second quarter of New Orleans' 36-27 win.
Winston was taken to the medical tent before a cart took him away. White was flagged for a horse-collar tackle. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and led the Saints to the comeback win.
• NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.
Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.
The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday's game. He was shown on TV with his shoe off talking with trainers with 6:03 left in the first quarter before he returned. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.
• Cooper Rush's first NFL start was a statement victory for the surging Dallas Cowboys with starting quarterback Dak Prescott stuck on the sideline.
With every opportunity to outlast the fill-in for the first-place team on the other side, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings withered down the stretch.
Rush subbed for the injured Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yard throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Cowboys' 20-16 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.
Rush, the fifth-year backup handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle, directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive he finished with a perfect toss to Cooper on a fade in the corner of the end zone.
Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards, and CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards for the Cowboys (6-1), whose only lead came in that final minute. Rush connected with Cedrick Wilson for a 73-yard score on the third play of the third quarter to tie the game at 10.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (3-4) were frequently in disarray on offense, after opening the game with 75-yard march for a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen. Greg Joseph kicked three field goals to keep them in front for most of the night, but the Vikings totaled only 278 yards against a defense that was allowing the second-highest yards-per-play average in the NFL entering the week.
Cousins finished 23 for 35 for 184 yards, too often settling for the short dump-off option rather than pushing the ball up the field to Thielen and fellow star Justin Jefferson. Dalvin Cook had 18 carries for 78 yards, but he never found a rhythm because of all the fits and starts.