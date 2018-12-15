Baker Mayfield capitalized on Denver's depleted cornerback corps and dubious decisions in leading the Cleveland Browns past the Broncos 17-16 on Saturday night at Denver, keeping alive their slim hopes of ending the NFL's longest playoff drought.
Mayfield's 2-yard TD toss to Antonio Calloway with just under 12 minutes left provided the winning margin for the Browns (6-7-1). They snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Broncos (6-8).
Improving to 3-28 on the road over the last four seasons, the Browns still have a shot at their first winning season since 2007 and even their first playoff berth since 2002 thanks to their first win over Denver since 1990.
Calloway's touchdown made it 17-13 and came with safety Justin Simmons in coverage because the Broncos were down five cornerbacks.
The Broncos responded with a 13-play drive that ate up more than seven minutes, but coach Vance Joseph inexplicably sent in kicker Brandon McManus for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cleveland 6 with 4:35 remaining.
TEXANS 29, JETS 22: At East Rutherford, N.J., Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left, lifting Houston to a comeback victory over Sam Darnold and New York.
After Darnold and the Jets took their first lead of the game on Elijah McGuire's 2-yard touchdown run, Watson and the Texans (10-4) answered right back.
A holding call on cornerback Morris Claiborne on third down prolonged the drive, and Watson completed passes of 20 and 3 yards to Demaryius Thomas and 7 yards to Hopkins to get to New York's 14. Watson then found Hopkins streaking down the left sideline and launched a pass that the receiver somehow came down with despite being tightly covered by Claiborne.
Hopkins appeared to injure a leg on the play, and Watson and Alfred Blue helped him to the sideline as the Texans celebrated. The receiver was OK, though, and finished with 10 catches for 170 yards and two TDs.
Ka'imi Fairbairn's 40-yard field goal — his fifth kick of the game — made it 29-22 with 54 seconds left.
EAGLES: Quarterback Carson Wentz's back injury will sideline him for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams.
With Philadelphia's No. 1 quarterback out, Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the team he led to a Super Bowl victory last season.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. But Pederson wouldn't rule him out for the rest of this season. The Eagles (6-7) are still in the chase for a playoff spot.
COWBOYS: Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott has been fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness for leading with his helmet and making contact with the Eagles' Corey Graham in a Week 14 game.
The fine makes Elliott the first offensive player docked money under the league's new helmet rule. Elliott's act came in the fourth quarter and was replayed several times on TV.
STEELERS: Pittsburgh running back James Conner's balky left ankle won't be ready to go against the Patriots.
The AFC North leaders downgraded Conner from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against New England. Conner, who is sixth in the NFL with 909 yards rushing, skipped last week's game against Oakland and was limited in practice on Friday. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will fill in for Conner if he's unable to go.
Pittsburgh also placed starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert on injured reserve with a knee injury. Gilbert hasn't played since sustaining the injury against Cincinnati in October.
The Steelers filled Gilbert's roster spot by activating wide receiver Eli Rogers. The game will be Rogers' first since he tore the ACL in his right knee in last season's playoff loss to Jacksonville.
SAINTS: New Orleans ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead for Monday night's game at Carolina because of a chest injury.
Armstead is the Saints' second-highest paid offensive player after Drew Brees but has missed the past four games. He has yet to play since returning to practice on a limited basis nearly two weeks ago.
