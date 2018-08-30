Preseason

Thursday's results

Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21

Buffalo 28, Chicago 27

Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore 30, Washington 20

Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24

New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0

Houston 14, Dallas 6

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21

Denver 21, Arizona 10

Oakland 30, Seattle 19

END PRESEASON

