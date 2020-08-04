NFL players must decide by Thursday to opt out

NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players told The Associated Press.
There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the changes to the collective bargaining agreement have not been made public.
Those provisions would cover a player with a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or if he is diagnosed with a high-risk condition after Thursday’s deadline.
Any player who opts out and is in the high-risk category will receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020, with his contract paused. Players in the voluntary opt-out category will get $150,000 in the form of an advance on a contract.
Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players’ union said that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams. If a player opts out, his contract is paused for a season. Any signing bonus that was being applied to the salary cap in 2020 now will be delayed a year.
So, if a player signed a four-year contract with a $16 million signing bonus, the bonus normally would be applied against the cap at $4 million per season for four years. But the $4 million for 2020 will not be applied for another year, even though the player has collected his full bonus.
The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and said he received a false positive test result.
The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford was listed on it Saturday, but the team said Tuesday his testing sequence for the pre-entry period was: negative, negative, false positive — then the next three tests were all negative.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal announced Tuesday that he wasn’t heading to New York to play the US Open, which he’s won two of the last three years.
Nadal cited widespread uncertainty about the coronavirus, which is still raging through the United States and recently spiked in Spain, where Nadal lives. The Madrid Open was canceled on Tuesday because of the Spanish spike.
In a statement posted on Instagram in Spanish and English, Nadal called tennis’ return schedule “barbaric,” although he also said “I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen.”
The US Open is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in Flushing, without fans or even line judges at most courts. Just two weeks later, the French Open will kick off in Paris.
Nadal is only the most recent big name to pull out of the US Open.
Australians Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty also pulled out earlier this week. Barty is the women’s world No. 1 and the defending French Open champion.
Roger Federer withdrew from the entire 2020 tennis season after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. And Novak Djokovic said he likely would not be making the trip to the US Open back in June because of coronavirus concerns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!