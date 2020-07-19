NFL players express concerns

NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.
The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.
Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.
Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.
“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!” Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote on Twitter. “The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.”
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he is concerned because his wife, Ciara, is pregnant.
He wrote: “My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. ???? We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. (hashtag)WeWantToPlay.”
NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and President JC Tretter addressed the union’s concerns in a 90-minute videoconference call with reporters on Friday.
They want players tested daily for the virus. A joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the NFL and NFLPA recommended testing every other day.
Other outstanding issues include number of preseason games. The league has planned to cut the exhibition schedule from four games to two while the union wants none.
Players also wanted a 45-day acclimation period to help avoid injuries. The league asked them to report early but the union declined. Questions remain on protections for players who want to opt out of playing.
All 32 teams have sent the union their Infectious Disease Emergency Response that have been approved by joint infectious disease experts and NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, according to a person familiar with the details. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because protocols haven’t been finalized, said the union has approved several and continues to review them.
On Friday, the league sent players and teams an Education Protocol for camp which requires clubs to distribute joint educational materials and to conduct educational sessions for players, staff and family members.
Tretter, a center for the Browns, wrote: “What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts’ recommendations (hashtag)wewanttoplay.”
Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has the right to impose report dates and teams can fine players who don’t report.
The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under the labor deal.
Baseball
Freddie Freeman doesn’t know if he has time to be ready for the Atlanta Braves’ opener.
Following a scary journey in his battle with COVID-19, Freeman is grateful to even have a chance.
On Saturday, the four-time All-Star revealed he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees early in his battle with the disease and prayed for his life.
“I said a little prayer that night,” Freeman said in a video conference call. “I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. ... I said ‘Please don’t take me’ because I wasn’t ready.”
Freeman said the fever was down to 101 the following morning and broke two days later. He said Saturday was his ninth consecutive day without symptoms, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. He said two other members of his household, his wife and aunt, are recovering after positive tests.
“I feel great,” he said. “I only lost one pound. ... I didn’t lose any strength.”
Freeman reported to Truist Park for a workout on Friday only about an hour after receiving his second negative test for the coronavirus, which earned him medical clearance to play.
- Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon missed a second consecutive intrasquad game Saturday because of oblique muscle soreness _ and he could miss several more.
Rendon was not available to speak to reporters about the injury, but he relayed through a team spokesman that his oblique is “fine.” He also said he would not play Sunday.
It is unclear whether Rendon will be available for the season opener Friday in Oakland against the Athletics, Angels manager Joe Maddon said.
Rendon tweaked his side muscle while batting in a game Wednesday. Neither he nor any expected starters played in a simulated game the next afternoon. He was expected to play Friday but was scratched from the lineup.
Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher can play third base should the Angels need to make do without Rendon, who is in the first year of a seven-year, $245-million contract with the team.
- Suspended Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán says he is not retiring from baseball and apologized for suggesting as much in an Instagram post a night earlier.
Germán, serving an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy last summer, posted Friday night words in Spanish that translated to, “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”
He wrote Saturday in Spanish and English that he was “very sorry for the unsettling post.”
“Baseball is my life and I promise I am not walking away,” he said.
Germán has 63 games left to serve and won’t play in 2020. The regular season is limited to 60 games this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a strained right forearm, meaning he won’t be available for much of this year, if at all.
Manager Ron Gardenhire said the right-hander doesn’t need surgery and could return at the end of this abbreviated season.
This is the final year of Zimmermann’s contract with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year and has struggled to stay healthy while with the Tigers. He has a 5.61 ERA in four seasons with Detroit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!