NFL players express concerns

Tretter, a center for the Browns, wrote: “What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts’ recommendations (hashtag)wewanttoplay.”

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has the right to impose report dates and teams can fine players who don’t report.

The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under the labor deal.

Baseball

Freddie Freeman doesn’t know if he has time to be ready for the Atlanta Braves’ opener.

Following a scary journey in his battle with COVID-19, Freeman is grateful to even have a chance.

On Saturday, the four-time All-Star revealed he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees early in his battle with the disease and prayed for his life.

“I said a little prayer that night,” Freeman said in a video conference call. “I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. ... I said ‘Please don’t take me’ because I wasn’t ready.”