NFL: Packers, others have eyes on the bye

Six teams are still fighting for three important spots to ease their path to the Super Bowl.

While 10 teams have clinched playoff spots entering Week 17, only the Baltimore Ravens (13-2) have earned a first-round bye.

The Ravens secured the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history. New England (12-3) and Kansas City (11-4) are battling for the No. 2 spot.

In the NFC, the top two seeds are still up for grabs. San Francisco (12-3), Green Bay (12-3), New Orleans (12-3) and Seattle (11-4) each has a chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Packers can clinch at least the No. 2 spot by beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. They would have the No. 1 position if they win and Seattle defeats the 49ers on Sunday night.

After losing to the Packers at home on Monday night, the Vikings are locked into the No. 6 spot.

No team has reached the Super Bowl without a first-round bye since the 2012 Ravens. Eighteen of the last 25 Super Bowl champions have been either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

The 2010 Packers were the last wild-card team to advance to the Super Bowl.

