NFL: Packers coaching carousel stops with four promotions, four additions

Dunn is the most experienced of the new hires, having spent the past two seasons coaching tight ends for the New York Jets after spending two years as an assistant with the Chicago Bears.

The remainder of the staff remains intact, including outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who will return to his role for a third season despite his mentor’s departure. Smith has spent most of his NFL coaching career working with Pettine, having played for him in Baltimore and coached under him with the New York Jets before joining the Packers staff in 2019.

NFL notes

The Chicago Bears hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role on Matt Nagy’s staff Monday, his first NFL job after more than two decades of college coaching.

Herman led Texas to a 32-18 record and four bowl victories the past four seasons. But he failed to deliver a Big 12 title or lead the Longhorns into national championship contention and got fired in January, with Steve Sarkisian replacing him.

Herman had two successful seasons coaching Houston before taking the Texas job. He was previously an assistant at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08), Texas State (2005-06), Sam Houston State (2001-04), Texas (graduate assistant, 1999—2000) and Texas Lutheran (1998).