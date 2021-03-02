NFL: Packers coaching carousel stops with four promotions, four additions

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 coaching staff is set, with two trusted position coaches having received coordinator designations — and, presumably, pay raises — to reward their groups’ performances last season.
Having fired special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga and parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine following the team’s Jan. 24 season-ending loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took just over a month to finalize his reconstituted staff.
In addition to hiring Joe Barry as his new defensive coordinator and promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator in a pair of moves that were already announced last month, LaFleur gave offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, a rising star in the coaching ranks, an additional title on Monday as the team’s offensive run-game coordinator.
Veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, a well-respected defensive voice and an internal candidate to replace Pettine, was given the defensive passing-game coordinator title.
LaFleur also promoted Rayna Stewart from special teams quality-control coach to assistant special teams coach, and promoted Connor Lewis from offensive quality-control coach to special teams assistant/game management specialist.
Four new coaches were also hired: John Dunn as a senior analyst, Justin Hood as a defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as an offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as an offensive quality control coach.
Dunn is the most experienced of the new hires, having spent the past two seasons coaching tight ends for the New York Jets after spending two years as an assistant with the Chicago Bears.
The remainder of the staff remains intact, including outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who will return to his role for a third season despite his mentor’s departure. Smith has spent most of his NFL coaching career working with Pettine, having played for him in Baltimore and coached under him with the New York Jets before joining the Packers staff in 2019.
NFL notes
The Chicago Bears hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role on Matt Nagy’s staff Monday, his first NFL job after more than two decades of college coaching.
Herman led Texas to a 32-18 record and four bowl victories the past four seasons. But he failed to deliver a Big 12 title or lead the Longhorns into national championship contention and got fired in January, with Steve Sarkisian replacing him.
Herman had two successful seasons coaching Houston before taking the Texas job. He was previously an assistant at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08), Texas State (2005-06), Sam Houston State (2001-04), Texas (graduate assistant, 1999—2000) and Texas Lutheran (1998).
The Bears also hired Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. He spent six years as a strength and conditioning assistant at Oklahoma State.
- Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he’s not happy about it.
The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented.
Miami will clear nearly $10 million in cap space with the move. Van Noy signed a $51 million, four-year deal as a free agent a year ago.
Despite his injury, Van Noy had six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games for a Dolphins defense that ranked sixth in points allowed. He has also played for the Lions and Patriots.
- An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.
Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage “that she will endure for the rest of her life,” attorney Tom Porto said in an interview broadcast Tuesday with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said.
The girl has been hospitalized since the crash Feb. 4, when police say Reid’s truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City’s NFL training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium, injuring Ariel and another child inside one of the cars.
Reid is the son of Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and had been the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash, but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed in the days after the crash. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers.
Police have said Britt Reid admitted to investigators to having had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash.
Authorities have said they are still awaiting toxicology reports in the case, and no charges have been filed.