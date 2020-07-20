NFL Offers to scrap preseason, test players daily for two weeks WEDS

After two weeks of daily testing, if the positivity rate of those tests falls below 5% among players and Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, as described previously in NFL protocols, testing would go to every other day. If the positivity rate doesn't fall below that threshold, daily testing would continue until it drops.

"There's no finish line with health and safety and I think these protocols are very much living and breathing documents, which means they will change as we gain new knowledge about this virus, as we gain new knowledge about transmission, as we gain new knowledge about testing and there are new tests and new techniques that come online," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer. "We very much anticipate that these protocols will change."

The NFL has sought input from other leagues that have already returned to action, including leagues outside the country. It's not known how many positive tests would result in shutting down the football season.