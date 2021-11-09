OBJ is now truly free.

Former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s wish was granted Tuesday, as NFL Network reported he made it through waivers unclaimed, allowing him to choose his team in free agency.

A Christmas Day matchup with the Browns is not out of the question, according to a report.

Beckham, 29, was waived Monday after a week of turmoil that resulted in an agreement on Friday to part ways. Terms of the settlement the Browns and Beckham signed Saturday made it unlikely he would be claimed.

The claiming team would have owed Beckham $7.25 million this season and with the final two non-guaranteed years wiped off his contract, he would become a free agent in March.

Passing through waivers means the Browns will pay Beckham $4.25 million.

When the situation blew up on Tuesday when Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video on Instagram of the times his son was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't get him the ball, Beckham was owed $8 million by the Browns. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James quickly supported his friend Beckham with a #FreeOBJ tweet.

Beckham has made the Green Bay Packers his preferred destination, Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The Browns visit Green Bay on Dec. 25 for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Beckham wants to play for a contender and the Packers, 7-2 and tied for the second-most victories in the NFL, fit that scenario, especially with Hall of Fame-bound quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The Packers' top receivers are Davante Adams (58 catches, 786 yards, three touchdowns), Randall Cobb (20-244-4) and Allen Lazard (16-204-3), with running back Aaron Jones (33-237-4) and tight end Allen Lazard (16-204-3) Rodgers' other top targets.

Citing league sources, USA Today's Josina Anderson reported that Beckham will take some time and assess the best situation for him, with several options still on the table.

FALCONS: The Falcons released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek.

The Falcons also signed defensive back Chris Williamson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The release of Tuioti-Mariner was a surprise. Though he was inactive for two games, including last week's win at New Orleans, Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks and had nine tackles.

Tuioti-Mariner moved from defensive tackle to outside linebacker for the 2021 season. He had 31 tackles and one sack in 16 games in 2020.

The Falcons may soon have more help at linebacker. Dante Fowler could return to practice this week from a knee injury.

BROWNS: The Browns didn't have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue.

Star running back Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday after testing positive and could miss this week's game at New England, the latest obstacle for a Cleveland team that spent last week working out a separation with Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the NFL's best backs, Chubb was placed on the list along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.

• Wyatt Teller's alligator-carrying, defender-crushing days with the Browns will continue for a few more years.

The massive, mauling right guard signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with Cleveland on Tuesday that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

COWBOYS: The Dallas Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, likely meaning they’ll have to sign a replacement before playing Atlanta.

Zuerlein is the first Dallas player to enter healthy and safety protocols since late September. The club has had 12 players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spend time on the COVID-19 list since August.

All the Dallas players who landed on the list during the season have missed at least one game, including right guard Zack Martin and defensive end Randy Gregory.

When Zuerlein was battling a back injury earlier this season, the Cowboys added former CFL standout Lirim Hajrullahu. The native of Malta hasn’t kicked in an NFL game. The Falcons (4-4) visit Dallas (6-2) on Sunday.

Zuerlein joined the Cowboys last year along with special teams coach John Fassel. Zuerlein has struggled with accuracy at times this year, going 14 of 18 on field goals with two missed extra points.

Teller's deal includes $28 million guaranteed, and his yearly average makes him the NFL's second-highest paid guard.

Discarded after his rookie season by Buffalo for two late-round draft picks, Teller has developed into one of the NFL's best interior linemen during the three seasons since coming over in a 2019 trade.

The Browns have had four positive tests in the past two days after having few problems most of this season.

It's still possible that Chubb and Felton, who are both vaccinated, could play against the Patriots this week as long as they're symptom free and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

