NFL notes :

The Green Bay Packers say they will continue playing without fans at home games indefinitely due to the high levels of COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin.
The Packers haven’t allowed spectators at any home games this season. Team officials announced Wednesday they also won’t admit fans to their next home game Nov. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Packers officials said they won’t have fans at home games until COVID-19 rates in the area subside substantially.
The Packers plan to install face masks on the statues of former Packers coaches Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi in front of the Lambeau Field atrium Thursday to show support for front-line workers and encourage community members to wear masks.
BEARS: Chicago canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.
Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi were placed Tuesday on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Coach Matt Nagy indicated Wednesday that Spriggs tested positive and Ifedi was placed on the list because of a close contact. Nagy said at the time he wasn’t sure if Spriggs was experiencing symptoms.
LIONS: Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for players who test positive for the coronavirus or who have been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list the previous day.
Before the Lions announced Stafford’s status on Wednesday after practice, coach Matt Patricia said there was no need to shut down the team’s training facility.
Some NFL teams have closed their training centers after players and or staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
COLTS: Indianapolis says one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors.
The team still planned to hold practice but anticipated doing team meetings virtually and away from headquarters.
The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine.
The announcement comes one day after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Indy (5-2) beat the Lions 41-21 last weekend and hosts Baltimore (5-2) on Sunday.
DOLPHINS: Running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury.
Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard.
Gaskin has been the Dolphins' best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving.
BRONCOS: Denver placed starting defensive end Shelby Harris and practice squad offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday and canceled practice for the second time in six days.
Paulo tested positive for the novel coronavirus and Harris self-reported after coming into close contact with an individual who has the virus. Harris needs five consecutive days of negative tests in order to return to the team, putting his status for this weekend's game at Atlanta in jeopardy.
If he doesn't play Sunday, the Broncos would be able to add a player to the active roster for the game.
One of the Broncos' best defenders, Harris is the third player placed on the COVID-19/reserve list since Friday, when starting right guard Graham Glasgow announced he was infected with the virus.
Players and coaches reported to team headquarters Wednesday morning for their daily coronavirus tests and then went home to participate in virtual meetings. They were supposed to return in the afternoon for practice, but coach Vic Fangio canceled the on-field work after learning of Paulo's positive test and consulting with the league office.
The Broncos signed wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who was with the team in training camp, to take Paulo's place on their practice squad.
Earlier Wednesday, Fangio said he was confident his team is safe and feels the Broncos are insulated from a major coronavirus outbreak despite another player testing positive for COVID-19.
"There's always concern, but the thing I really feel good about is that none of the positive tests that we've had have originated from this building," Fangio said.
"It's all happened in the guys' or the coaches' daily lives outside the building where they get it," Fangio said. "So, I actually feel better when everybody's here than I do when they're not here."
Fangio canceled on-field work after Paulo was added to the COVID-19/reserve list 24 hours after general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has killed almost a quarter-million Americans.
GIANTS: New York acquired wide receiver Dante Pettis on waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.
Pettis will be in the six-day COVID-19 protocol so he will not count on the roster. He will be eligible to play when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 15.
Pettis played in 28 games with 12 starts in three seasons with the 49ers. His career totals are 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in five games this season and did not have a catch.
Pettis was a second-round draft choice in 2018 after playing at the University of Washington.
