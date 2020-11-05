NFL notes :

The Broncos signed wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who was with the team in training camp, to take Paulo's place on their practice squad.

Earlier Wednesday, Fangio said he was confident his team is safe and feels the Broncos are insulated from a major coronavirus outbreak despite another player testing positive for COVID-19.

"There's always concern, but the thing I really feel good about is that none of the positive tests that we've had have originated from this building," Fangio said.

"It's all happened in the guys' or the coaches' daily lives outside the building where they get it," Fangio said. "So, I actually feel better when everybody's here than I do when they're not here."

Fangio canceled on-field work after Paulo was added to the COVID-19/reserve list 24 hours after general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has killed almost a quarter-million Americans.

GIANTS: New York acquired wide receiver Dante Pettis on waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Pettis will be in the six-day COVID-19 protocol so he will not count on the roster. He will be eligible to play when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 15.