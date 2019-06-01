Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Muhammad (Mo) Wilkerson was charged with drunk driving early Saturday after he was caught rolling through a stop sign in Washington Heights, N.Y., officials said.
Wilkerson, 29, was driving a 2019 Rolls Royce Suburban when he was pulled over on Riverside Drive and W. 168th St. at about 3:40 a.m., cops said.
Police were about to give him a ticket, but realized he was drunk behind the wheel. He was charged with drunk driving after failing a breathalyzer test, scoring .09, a hair over the legal limit.
The former Temple University football star was the New York Jets’ first-round draft pick in 2011. Gang Green sacked him at the end of the 2017 season for underachieving and being habitually late.
He recorded only eight sacks in 28 games with the team and was disciplined multiple times for repeatedly being late to meetings and missing a practice.
Last season, he played for the Packers, but suffered a season-ending injury in week three. He is currently a free agent.
COLTS: The NFL suspended quarterback Chad Kelly for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Kelly signed with the Colts on May 20 — after pleading guilty in March to a second-degree trespassing charge. He had been arrested in October after entering the home of a man and woman he did not know following a Halloween party.
It was the latest legal issue for the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.
Chad Kelly can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games and can return to Indy’s active roster on Sept. 16. He is listed No. 4 on the Colts’ depth chart behind Pro Bowler Andrew Luck, one-time starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.
JETS: New York has interviewed Seattle Seahawks executive Scott Fitterer for their general manager job.
Fitterer has been the Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel alongside Trent Kirchner since 2015. He has worked with Seattle since 2001 and served in various roles, including as the team’s director of college scouting.
Mike Maccagnan was surprisingly fired by Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson on May 15 after four seasons — just 2½ weeks after the GM oversaw the team’s draft.
Head coach Adam Gase is the acting general manager and has an active role in the Jets’ process of finding a new GM.
