NFL Notes: Wentz out, Heinicke in against Packers

Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Washington Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team.

The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. If he goes on injured reserve, he would be out at least four games, which would mean missing returns to Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday when Washington hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, his 17th NFL start since being a surprise playoff star in the playoffs in January 2021.

Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. He continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.

On his third team in as many seasons, Wentz has thrown for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was the Commanders starter after they traded multiple picks to the Colts for him in March.

They now turn to Heinicke, who started 15 games last season after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first half of Washington's opener. He made his first NFL start against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round the previous season, completing 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards not long after being out of the league and taking college classes online.

Bears waive WR Smith-Marsette

The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday.

Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes.

He had the ball taken away from behind by Cameron Dantzler at the Vikings 39 following a reception on the Bears’ final drive to decide the game. He also got flagged for an illegal block from behind on a 52-yard scramble by quarterback Justin Fields, negating a touchdown. The Bears signed Smith-Marsette just before the start of the season after Minnesota cut him.

Chicago signed receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Wilson injures hamstring

Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.

Falcons CB Hayward placed on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hayward hurt his shoulder attempting to tackle San Francisco's Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-14 victory over the 49ers.

Hayward is an 11-year veteran who joined Atlanta as a free agent during the last offseason, giving the team another outside cornerback to team with A.J. Terrell.

The duo has been highly effective, helping the Falcons (3-3) get off to a stronger start than expected in a rebuilding year.

Hayward, Terrell and another defensive back, Isaiah Oliver, went out with injuries against the 49ers.

Coach Arthur Smith said Terrell and Oliver were not expected to miss much time, but Hayward's injury was described as a potentially long-term issue.

Darren Hall, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is expected to take over Hayward's starting role in the secondary.