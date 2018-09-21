Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was fined $53,482 by the NFL on Friday for his hit during a play in Minnesota's tie at Green Bay last weekend.
Sendejo was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after tackling Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter. The safety knocked into Adams with his right shoulder just after Xavier Rhodes made initial contact.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said during his weekly radio show Wednesday that Sendejo was told by an official after the play that he did everything right on the tackle. It still resulted in a fine by the NFL, and it was a hefty one because Sendejo is considered a repeat offender.
Among those not fined Friday were Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks — both of whom were flagged for roughing the passer.
Also, Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee was docked $10,026 for his hit on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton last Sunday that also drew an ejection.
Kazee apologized this week for hitting into the helmet of Newton, who was sliding feet-first on a play in the second quarter. Newton was quickly checked on the sideline before returning to the field without missing a play.
FALCONS: Running back Devonta Freeman will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, and Atlanta will be without starting defensive end Takk McKinley when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Coach Dan Quinn declared both players out, extending a rash of injuries that have plagued the Falcons (1-1) already this season.
COLTS: A man from Guatemala living illegally in the U.S. was sentenced Friday to the maximum of 16 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.
A Marion County judge sentenced Manuel Orrego-Savala after hearing emotional testimony from Jackson's mother and the widow of Jeffrey Monroe, the 54-year-old driver Jackson had hired from the ride-sharing service the night of the deadly February crash.
Orrego-Savala, 37, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death. The sentence marked the maximum possible under his plea agreement.
