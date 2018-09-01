The Minnesota Vikings released defensive end Brian Robison and added cornerback Terence Newman to the coaching staff upon his retirement, leaving their only two players older than 30 off the regular-season roster.
Robison was the standout of the players cut by the Vikings before the deadline on Saturday afternoon to reach the 53-man limit. Soon after, they made the even more surprising announcement that Newman's playing career will end. The Vikings said they'd provide more details on his role on the coaching staff in the near future.
Robison, who's tied for ninth in Vikings history with 60 career sacks, was the longest-tenured player on the team. Newman joined the Vikings in 2015. With the retirement of James Harrison this spring, he was the oldest defensive player in the NFL.
EAGLES: Running back Donnel Pumphrey was among the players released by Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.
Pumphrey was a fourth-round pick in 2017 after becoming the all-time NCAA rushing leader at San Diego State. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury and missed the first three preseason games this year because of injuries. Pumphrey could return on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Safety and Racine native Chris Maragos was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
RAMS: Tight end Temarrick Hemingway and linebacker Ejuan Price are among the players waived by Los Angeles in their final roster cutdown.
Cornerback Sam Shields, a former Green Bay Packer starter, also made the roster. He hasn't played in the NFL since early in the 2016 season due to concussions.
LIONS: Detroit cut quarterback Jake Rudock, paving the way for veteran Matt Cassel to move forward as Matthew Stafford's backup.
Rudock was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2016, but he has attempted only five passes in three career NFL appearances. The 36-year-old Cassel has started at least one game in each of the past 10 seasons, most recently for the Tennessee Titans in 2017.
BILLS: Buffalo's quarterback competition is now down to two after the Bills traded veteran AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders.
The Bills received a fifth-round pick for McCarron, said a person with direct knowledge of the trade. The move leaves second-year pro Nathan Peterman and first-round pick Josh Allen vying for the starting quarterback job in Buffalo.
