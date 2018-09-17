With a roster built for the Super Bowl, the Minnesota Vikings were in no position to practice patience with a struggling kicker.
Rather than hoping Daniel Carlson could refocus after missing all three of his field goal attempts in the tie game at Green Bay, the Vikings waived the rookie on Monday and punted on the fifth-round draft pick they used on him five months ago.
Two of Carlson’s misses came in overtime on Sunday, forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 draw with the rival Packers. When asked by a reporter how the decision was reached, coach Mike Zimmer said, “Did you see the game?”
Carlson missed from 48 yards in the second quarter and 49 yards in the extra period, before his 35-yard try on the game’s final play also went wide right.
The Vikings didn’t immediately add a replacement for Carlson, but Zimmer confirmed that free agent Dan Bailey was making his way to Minnesota for a physical exam. That made it all but certain the Vikings will sign Bailey, the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. The 30-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys right before the regular season began in a cost-saving move following his injury-influenced regression in 2017.
Bailey hurt his groin in the sixth game of the season at San Francisco and missed the next four weeks. Upon his return, he missed five of 13 field goal attempts and also had the first two failed extra points of his seven-year NFL career. With a field goal rate greater than 88 percent, Bailey is behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker for the best percentage in league history.
BROWNS: Zane Gonzalez got kicked straight to the curb.
Cleveland released the wayward kicker after his four misses on Sunday in New Orleans cost Cleveland a possible first win since 2016 with a 21-18 loss to the Saints.
Gonzalez has been replaced by rookie free agent Greg Joseph, one of several kickers to work out for the Browns following Sunday’s kicking calamity. Joseph won’t have much time to become acquainted with his new teammates as Cleveland hosts the New York Jets on Thursday night.
PATRIOTS: Josh Gordon’s strange, stuttering career will start anew in New England.
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have a new offensive toy.
The Cleveland Browns severed ties for good with the problematic wide receiver by trading him to the Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick, ending a relationship the team did all it could to save.
The deal came together two days after the Browns reached a breaking point with Gordon, who has been suspended numerous times by the NFL for drug violations since Cleveland drafted him in 2012.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville will be without left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
Robinson, a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2017, injured his left knee in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-20 victory against New England and left the locker room on crutches.
Robinson started 20 of 21 games the past two seasons. Fourth-year pro Josh Wells will replace him in the starting lineup, beginning this week against Tennessee.
EAGLES: Quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against Indianapolis in Week 3.
Wentz tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, 2017 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery three days later. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was Super Bowl MVP in the 41-33 victory over New England.
RATINGS: TV ratings generally have been up for the NFL through the first two weeks of the schedule.
CBS scored its best opening NFL doubleheader game rating in three years with the highest-rated window Sunday on any network, Patriots at Jaguars and Raiders at Broncos in late afternoon. The network drew a household rating of 14.0 and an audience share of 28, up 1 percent from last year (13.8/27) in the measured markets.
For the second consecutive week, “The NFL Today” pregame show earned a double-digit ratings increase, up 14 percent, with a rating of 2.5 and a share of 7.
NBC is averaging a 13.8 overnight rating through its three games to date, down from last year’s 14.2. All three of the NBC contests, two on Sunday nights and one on Thursday to open the season, have been the top-rated show in prime time.
TITANS: Tennessee signed wide receiver Nick Williams and waived receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser.
Williams was with the Titans through the offseason and training camp. He has 22 games of NFL experience with 28 catches for 263 yards. His most productive season came in 2015, when he caught 17 passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. He played two games in 2016 and one in 2017 for the Falcons.
