NFL notes: Trubisky set to start Bears' season opener

The quarterback competition at Halas Hall is over. The evaluations are complete. Mitch Trubisky will remain the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback to open the season, the Chicago Tribune learned through multiple league sources.
Now the Bears march forward, quickly switching into regular-season mode with the hope that Trubisky can lift himself and the offense to a new level.
That's no sure thing. After more than a month of training camp, including 3½ weeks of practices at Halas Hall, Trubisky hadn't obviously distanced himself from Nick Foles in the quarterback duel.
That left coach Matt Nagy and his staff with a tougher decision than they might have ideally wanted. After several days of reviewing practice video and engaging in honest conversations about the quarterbacks' performances, Bears coaches ultimately leaned toward Trubisky. He will make his 42nd regular-season start Sept. 13 against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
In the final year of his rookie contract and entering this season with plenty of pressure and, in all likelihood, a short leash, Trubisky will need to produce to keep his grip on the starting job.
TEXANS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
Houston traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.
The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns and ran for 1,233 yards and 14 scores in his three-year career.
DOLPHINS: Miami released quarterback Josh Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks.
Rosen started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa in training camp this summer.
Rosen was the 10th overall pick by the Cardinals in 2018, and they parted with him after drafting Kyler Murray a year ago.
BRONCOS: Denver released inside linebacker Todd Davis, their leading tackler in three of the last four seasons.
Fangio said Davis became expendable when the Broncos acquired a pair of veterans in Mark Barron and Austin Calitro, and he indicated Josey Jewell with start alongside Alexander Johnson in the team’s revamped inside linebacker corps.
COWBOYS: Defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.
Gregory won't be eligible to play until Week 6 when the Cowboys have a Monday night home game against Arizona on Oct. 19. He missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.
Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February 2019, not long after playing 14 games in one of just two seasons that hasn't been interrupted or wiped out by a suspension since he was drafted in 2015.
RAIDERS: Las Vegas Raiders released safety Damarious Randall.
Randall is a former first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015. He has 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed in 65 career games with the Packers and Cleveland.
Randall is the second veteran signed in the offseason as a free agent to bolster the secondary who was released by Las Vegas this week. The Raiders also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara.
