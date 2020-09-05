NFL notes: Trubisky set to start Bears' season opener

Houston traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.

The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns and ran for 1,233 yards and 14 scores in his three-year career.

DOLPHINS: Miami released quarterback Josh Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks.

Rosen started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa in training camp this summer.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick by the Cardinals in 2018, and they parted with him after drafting Kyler Murray a year ago.

BRONCOS: Denver released inside linebacker Todd Davis, their leading tackler in three of the last four seasons.