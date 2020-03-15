NFL notes: Titans sign QB Tannehill to 4-year extension

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

It appears to be a great value for the Ravens and a downright steal considering they're giving up the 170th overall pick, which they got by trading place-kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota last August. The Vikings cut Vedvik three weeks later.

Now, they're working to get Campbell a new contract that should make one of the league's best defenses even better.

The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million in the final year of his contract this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap. The Jaguars will take on $2.5 million in dead money by trading Campbell.

Campbell has made three straight Pro Bowls with Jacksonville. He was instrumental in helping rookie Josh Allen make a successful transition to the NFL last year. Allen was a Pro Bowl alternate and made the all-star team as a replacement.

Campbell was voted defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl in January. He also was recognized as the league's man of the year for his charitable work.

COLTS: Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Indianapolis.