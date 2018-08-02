Holdout safety Earl Thomas reiterated Thursday he wants to be traded if the Seattle Seahawks aren’t willing to offer him a contract extension.
Thomas explained the reasoning behind his ongoing holdout in a long post on The Players’ Tribune. Thomas has skipped Seattle’s entire offseason program and missed the first week of training camp.
Thomas said his holdout is entirely based around securing his long-term future with his current contract set to expire at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
“One of the reasons I’ve always played so hard is because I want my actions on the field to be able to speak for me,” Thomas wrote. “But I can’t do that right now — and I’m in a situation where I feel like I really have to say something. Not just on behalf of myself, but also for the other players around the league who are currently in the same position as me, or who will be in the future.”
Thomas is a three-time first-team All-Pro and was the anchor for the Seattle defense that appeared in consecutive Super Bowls, winning the first. Aside from a broken leg suffered late in the 2016 season, Thomas has been a durable starter from the time he arrived in the league. Thomas has missed just seven regular-season games in his career.
TITANS: Tennessee will be working out veteran safety Eric Reid in their search for a potential replacement after losing Johnathan Cyprien for the season with a torn left ACL, according to a person familiar with the visit.
Reid will work out for the Titans today, a person familiar with Reid’s visit told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce which players it is working out.
The Titans will become only the second NFL team to bring Reid in for a visit this year. Reid’s visit with the Cincinnati Bengals ended with the safety filing a claim this spring arguing he was unsigned as a result of collusion by NFL owners over his protests of police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem.
Reid, 26, has been out of work since playing out his contract with San Francisco. He started 69 of 70 games with 10 career interceptions.
BROWNS: Cleveland starting right guard Kevin Zeitler will miss several weeks of training camp because of a calf injury.
The 28-year-old Zeitler did not practice Thursday, one day after being hurt and walking off the field with a trainer.
“Kevin is going to be OK, but he will be down for a little while,” coach Hue Jackson said. “It is unfortunate, but we will get him back. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go in the next couple weeks or so. Those things do happen in training camp.”
Zeitler has started all 48 games over the past three seasons, including 16 in his first year with the Browns. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder played with Cincinnati from 2012-2016.
Cleveland’s offensive line is in flux following the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas.
GIANTS: The agent for New York star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a long conversation with the team’s assistant general manager during practice.
Zeke Sandhu of Elite Athlete Management and Kevin Abrams of the Giants talked for almost two hours on the patio overlooking the team’s practice fields as Beckham and teammates held a morning workout.
Neither man was available to the media.
Giants co-owner John Mara said last week the team was going to start negotiations on a new contract for the 25-year-old Beckham. He will make $8.5 million this season in the fifth and final season of his rookie deal. The three-time Pro Bowler has said he wants to be among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers.
VIKINGS: Already owning one of the strongest defensive lines in the league, Minnesota has made another addition to their front four this summer.
He even was a former first-round draft pick.
Anthony Barr has established his place as the strong side linebacker, an integral part of coach Mike Zimmer’s pressure-driven scheme.
This switch is not by any means complete or permanent, considering the value Barr has given the Vikings while rarely missing a snap in the middle of the defense with former college teammate Eric Kendricks. With Brian Robison capably spelling Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter at the defensive end spots, there’s not a glaring need for one.
Sliding Barr and his athleticism and speed to the front, though, provides yet another way Zimmer and the Vikings can attack an offense.
COWBOYS: A suburban Dallas man is suing Ezekiel Elliott for at least $1 million in damages, alleging the Dallas running back caused him “serious, life-altering injuries” when Elliott’s truck rammed the man’s car.
The lawsuit by Ronnie Barnard Hill of Frisco was filed Thursday in a state district court in Collin County, just north of Dallas. Hill’s attorney, Quentin Brogdon, said his client sued Elliott reluctantly after failing to reach a private settlement.
A Frisco police report on the Jan. 11, 2017 crash said Elliott “accidentally ran a red light” and struck Hill’s luxury sedan on the driver’s side panel, totaling the car.
Drivers aren’t allowed in Texas to sue another driver’s insurer, only the driver. Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, says Elliott expects his insurer to “handle the matter appropriately.”
