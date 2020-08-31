NFL notes Sept. 1

The Jaguars moved another step closer to purging Tom Coughlin’s tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville.
The team waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head-scratchers that could help the franchise get the No. 1 draft pick in April.
“If that’s the case, then the realization is if that happens, then I’m not going to be here,” coach Doug Marrone said. “At the end of the day, if I don’t win enough games or do enough with this team, I don’t foresee me still being employed. I’m doing everything I can to make sure we have the best team to make sure we win football games. That’s as simple as I can be on it.”
Coughlin, the team’s personnel chief the previous three years, wanted Fournette as the centerpiece of his old-school, run-first philosophy. It worked in 2017, although it became clear that Fournette needed to be a better pro. He was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions.
Coaches were ready to move on, but Coughlin wouldn’t do it. It was no coincidence that not long after Coughlin was fired last December, Fournette landed on the trading block.
General manager Dave Caldwell spent months trying to unload the player drafted fourth overall in 2017 — ahead of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — even though he was coming off a career year. Fournette was on the block during the NFL draft and again over the summer.
“We couldn’t get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything,” Marrone said.
So they dumped the 25-year-old former LSU star one day after trading the 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota for two draft picks. Jacksonville also traded Jalen Ramsey, fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Calais Campbell in the past 10 months.
BILLS-PANTHERS TRADE: Buffalo acquired linebacker Andre Smith for a conditional pick in the 2023 draft in completing a trade with Carolina.
Smith has appeared in 19 NFL games, and mainly played in special teams roles during his two seasons with Carolina since being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He’s listed at 6 feet and 240 pounds, and played his college career at North Carolina.
RAIDERS: Las Vegas released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara and will instead go with unproven players in the secondary.
Amukamara was signed as a free agent to provide a veteran presence in the secondary across from second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen. He started 99 games over nine seasons with the Giants, Jacksonville and Chicago but had been surpassed in practice by rookie Damon Arnette.
