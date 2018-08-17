The Seattle Seahawks added veteran linebacker Erik Walden on Friday and terminated the contract of defensive end Marcus Smith.
Smith spent 2017 with Seattle and re-signed with the team this offseason on a one-year deal. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick had missed the last few days of practice due to a personal matter and the Seahawks released him so he could tend to those issues.
Smith spent all of last season at defensive end for Seattle, but has been used as a strong-side linebacker in training camp.
Walden, 32, is a 10-year veteran who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and the previous four years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had a career-high 11 sacks in 2016 before serving in a mostly rotational role last year with the Titans. He played with the Green Bay Packers from 2010 to 2012.
GIANTS 30, LIONS 17: At Detroit, Davis Webb took advantage of his opportunity to play for Eli Manning, throwing a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter for New York.
Webb was 14 of 20 for 140 yards with an 8-yard TD pass to Wayne Gallman Jr., who scored for a second time later in the game.
Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was a healthy scratch. The Giants rested rookie running back Saquon Barkley with a strained hamstring and didn't test receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s surgically repaired ankle.
The Lions started Matthew Stafford after sitting him in last week's game at Oakland and he had a shaky game behind a porous offensive line. Stafford was 2 of 5 for 51 yards and was sacked twice and hit once as he threw.
Jake Rudock replaced Stafford in the second quarter and finished 23 of 30 for 171 yards with a TD. Rudock came back in the fourth, reliving veteran Matt Cassel, who threw an interception.
RAIDERS: Oakland is considering holding training camp in Reno when the team moves to Las Vegas before the 2020 season.
Team President Marc Badain toured potential training sites at the University of Nevada and two high schools. He told reporters following the tour with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and others that he is committed to making sure the training camp is in northern Nevada.
BROWNS: Dez Bryant and Cleveland are in a holding pattern. The free agent wide receiver concluded his visit with Cleveland on Friday without agreeing to a contract, but "conversations continue" between the sides.
