The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for an undisclosed future draft choice.
The 33-year-old Talib is on injured reserve with a rib injury, and the 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season.
Talib played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams.
FALCONS: Atlanta released kicker Matt Bryant.
The team cut ties with the 44-year-old Bryant, bringing in Younghoe Koo as his replacement.
Bryant was released after missing five of 14 field goal attempts this season, as well as a crucial extra point that was the difference in a 34-33 loss at Arizona.
Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Falcons (1-7) decided to make a change after Bryant missed two more field goals in a 27-20 setback to Seattle this past Sunday.
CHARGERS: Los Angeles fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday night, shaking up the coaching staff after a disappointing first half of the season.
Los Angeles is ranked 17th in the league in total offense and 28th in rushing. The Chargers’ next game is against Green Bay on Sunday.
VIKINGS: Safety Jayron Kearse has been charged with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities say he was driving while impaired and had a loaded gun in his car.
The 25-year-old Kearse was arrested early Sunday after he drove his car onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with five counts, including drunken driving and carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the criminal complaint, Kearse failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, above Minnesota’s legal limit.
