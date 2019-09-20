The Carolina Panthers will be counting on second-year quarterback Kyle Allen to help them climb out of an 0-2 hole to start the season.
Allen was named Carolina’s starter for Sunday’s game at Arizona after Cam Newton was ruled out with a mid-foot sprain. It will be the second career start for Allen, an Arizona native.
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Newton will not travel with the team to Arizona but will instead remain behind in Charlotte to receive treatment.
The coach said Newton is “day-to-day,” leaving his status unclear for Week 4.
Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 and has not practiced since. It will be only the sixth game the 2015 league MVP has missed during his nine-year NFL career due to injury.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville isn’t giving up on disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey.
The Jags would prefer to keep their star cornerback after several days of trade talks with other NFL teams, according to a person close to the situation. The decision came amid a much-needed, 20-7 victory over Tennessee.
Ramsey hugged several fellow defensive backs after the win, appearing to say goodbye in what many believed would be his final game with Jacksonville (1-2). Behind the scenes, though, teammates, coaches and members of the front office were working to try to repair Ramsey’s fractured relationship with the franchise, specifically with top executive Tom Coughlin.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan had several meetings at the facility earlier in the week in hopes of solving issues.
That might include giving Ramsey the long-term contract extension he wants, the person said.
Jacksonville told Ramsey during the offseason that it had no plans to pay him with two years remaining on his rookie deal.
BROWNS: Linebacker Christian Kirksey has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury against the New York Jets.
The team made the move with one of its captains on Saturday. Kirskey will miss at least eight games and may need surgery.
Rookie Mack Wilson is expected to start for Kirksey, who played seven games last season because of injuries.
