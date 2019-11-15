NFL notes: Packers' Williams up for sportsmanship award

Veterans Tramon Williams, Julio Jones, Eric Weddle, Von Miller and Adrian Peterson are among the 32 nominees for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award along with rising young stars Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Patrick Mahomes.
Each team nominates a player for the award, created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
The Green Bay Packers nominated veteran cornerback Williams.
The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
BROWNS: Former Cleveland wide receiver Antonio Callaway was suspended 10 games by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that Callaway will begin serving the suspension immediately.
The 22-year-old player was suspended four games earlier this season for a drug violation. He was released on Thursday by Cleveland just hours before the club played the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns ran out of patience with Callaway, who had legal troubles in college at Florida.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens benched Callaway for Sunday’s game against Buffalo after the receiver arrived late for the game.
Despite his troubled past, Callaway was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round last year. He had 34 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.
KAEPERNICK: The NFL said that 11 teams have committed to attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta this weekend and that more teams are expected to attend the former NFL quarterback’s audition.
The league also announced that two former NFL head coaches will be in attendance: Hue Jackson, who will lead the drills, and Joe Philbin.
The NFL said it will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 of its teams, including head coaches and general managers.
The teams that have RSVP’d so far are: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.
Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.
JETS: Adam Gase is staying put as New York's head coach. Not just this season. But, next season, too.
Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced that Gase's job is safe and he will remain the coach in 2020 despite the team's 2-7 record. Johnson cited Gase’s positive work with quarterback Sam Darnold and collaborative efforts with general manager Joe Douglas to try to improve the struggling franchise.