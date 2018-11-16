Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Friday refused to confirm an NFL Network report that veteran tight end Jimmy Graham broke his thumb during Thursday night’s game and will be sidelined.
“I don't have the exact extent of the injury,” McCarthy said.
With Graham likely sidelined, first-year tight end Robert Tonyan, whose first NFL regular-season catch went for a 54-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-24 loss on Thursday, is in line for more playing time.
“Robert’s definitely ready,” McCarthy said, adding that Tonyan’s limited playing time has been “really just a product of who’s in front of him.”
LIONS: Detroit has ruled wide receiver Marvin Jones out of Sunday's game against Carolina because of a knee injury.
It will be only the second missed game for Jones in the past three-plus seasons. Panthers receiver Torrey Smith will also miss the game with a knee injury.
Detroit tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) are also out. Defensive linemen Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and Damon Harrison (shoulder) are questionable.
Jones has 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns this season. He became even more important to the Lions when they traded receiver Golden Tate last month.
FALCONS: Middle linebacker Deion Jones is still not ready to play and will be inactive Sunday against Dallas.
Kicker Matt Bryant had a good week of practice and will be on Atlanta's game-day roster after missing the last three games with a sore right hamstring.
Coach Dan Quinn ruled Jones out after Friday's practice but hopes he will be ready when Atlanta plays Thursday at New Orleans. Jones returned to the active roster this week after spending two months on injured reserve with a broken right foot.
The Falcons (4-5) will face the Cowboys (4-5) with a defense that ranks third worst in yards allowed and fourth worst in scoring. Strong safety Keanu Neal's season ended in the opener, and free safety Ricardo Allen was lost for the season two weeks later.
BRONCOS: Left guard Max Garcia showed up at Denvers' headquarters with a sore left knee, something that initially seemed like a minor annoyance for a team preparing for two big offensive line changes already.
With right guard Connor McGovern preparing for his first NFL start at center and Elijah Wilkinson set to make his first pro start at right guard, Garcia went for an MRI.
The result was devastating: a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Garcia is the third starting offensive lineman the Broncos have lost this season, joining guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) and center Matt Paradis, who had surgery on his broken right leg earlier this week.
BENGALS: Cincinnati is leaving a slight possibility that receiver A.J. Green could play Sunday at Baltimore even though he hasn't practiced the last two weeks because of a toe injury.
Green initially was listed Friday as out for the game, as anticipated. Cincinnati later did an about-face and listed him as doubtful, giving him a slight chance to play. The offense struggled without him during a 51-14 loss to the Saints last week.
The Bengals (5-4) need a win against the Ravens (4-5) to stay in the playoff chase.
Cincinnati ruled out linebacker Preston Brown with an injured right knee. Linebacker Brandon Bell was signed off the practice squad, and tight end Tyler Kroft went on injured reserve with a foot injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.