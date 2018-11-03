Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison will miss Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night with multiple injuries.
The Packers downgraded Allison from doubtful on Saturday, when the team had a light practice. Allison did not travel to New England.
Allison has 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores. His absence likely means more playing time for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has touchdown catches in two of his last three games.
The Packers added reserve cornerback Tony Brown to the injury report as questionable with a hip injury.
Green Bay also signed punter Drew Kaser. The incumbent punter, rookie JK Scott, is not listed on the injury report.
BEARS: Chicago placed right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve Saturday because of a tendon injury in his right foot.
The move means the NFC North-leading Bears (4-3) will be without Long for at least eight weeks. The three-time Pro Bowl lineman was injured in the closing minutes of the Bears' 24-10 victory over the New York Jets last weekend.
RAIDERS: Oakland plans to cut Bruce Irvin after the team's leading pass rusher had his playing time reduced significantly in recent weeks.
The Raiders decided to cut ties with Irvin two days after he played just nine snaps in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Irvin will be subject to waivers and will be owed about $3.8 million for the rest of the season if he isn't claimed.
Oakland came into the year banking on Irvin and Khalil Mack to be bookend pass rushers anchoring the defense. Mack was traded a week before the season to Chicago for a package of draft picks following a lengthy contract holdout and now Irvin is on his way out too.
CARDINALS: Arizona released quarterback Sam Bradford.
Bradford, whose eight NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries, signed a one-year, $20 million contract — with $15 million guaranteed — in the offseason. He started the first three games before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.
Bradford had been inactive for every game since.
CHARGERS: Los Angeles placed linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve due to a knee injury and promoted cornerback Jeff Richards from the practice squad.
