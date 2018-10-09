Going overseas to play a regular-season game for the first time in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks did as expected for their trip to England — looking at studies, analyzing options of when to leave and when to arrive and how to keep the week as normal as possible.
Added into that mix of planning was coach Pete Carroll reaching out to an old friend who became accustomed to making the trip to London on a yearly basis.
Carroll said he spoke with former Jacksonville coach and current Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley extensively about how to manage the trip. Bradley made the journey once a year for his four seasons as the Jaguars’ head coach, a job he got after four seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator under Carroll.
Carroll said the message Bradley relayed was making sure the distractions didn’t become overwhelming.
Seattle will practice on Wednesday at home before packing up and heading to the airport for a roughly nine-hour flight that’s scheduled to land in London at midday Thursday. The Seahawks are leaving a day earlier than their opponent, the Oakland Raiders, who plan to depart post-practice on Thursday from the Bay Area.
CHIEFS: Kansas City placed right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and safety Armani Watts on injured reserve and signed former Green Bay outside linebacker Frank Zombo to provide depth at that depleted position.
Duvernay-Tardif, who’s in the second year of a $42.36 million, five-year contract, broke a bone in his left leg with a few minutes left in Sunday’s 30-14 victory over Jacksonville. Jordan Devey replaced him for the rest of the game is likely to start against the Patriots this Sunday night.
Watts likely had his promising rookie season cut short after hurting his groin against the Jaguars.
- Kansas City got a sixth prime time game when the NFL moved its home game on Sunday, Oct. 21 against the Cincinnati Bengals to the night slot. The Chiefs are one of only two 5-0 teams, along with the Rams. The Bengals and the Saints are 4-1.
BILLS: Rookie starter Josh Allen is gaining a mentor after Buffalo signed Derek Anderson. The Bills announced the move a day after Anderson visited the team’s facility. The 35-year-old has a 20-27 record over 12 NFL seasons, and spent the past seven serving as Cam Newton’s backup in Carolina.
Coach Sean McDermott supported the need to add a veteran presence to help groom Allen in discussing the possibility of the Bills signing Anderson a day earlier.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles to help during Leonard Fournette’s absence.
The 31-year-old Charles worked out for the team and signed a one-year contract in the afternoon.
The Jaguars (3-2) lost third-string running back Corey Grant (foot) for the season and expect to be without Fournette for several more weeks. Grant was placed on injured reserve, opening a roster spot for Charles.
Charles should be able to pick up the offense quickly and make an immediate contribution Sunday at Dallas (2-3) while playing behind T.J. Yeldon.
GIANTS: New York waived former first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers and signed tackle Brian Mihalik off the practice squad to replace him.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday Flowers would either be traded or waived within 24 hours.
Flowers was the ninth pick overall in the 2015 draft. He never lived up to expectations. The Miami product was moved from left to right tackle this season after free agent Nate Solder was signed. He ended up losing that job to Chad Wheeler after two games.
TITANS: Tennessee waived wide receiver Nick Williams after he dropped a potential touchdown pass in a 13-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Titans promoted linebacker Robert Spillane from the practice squad to their active roster and had waived both Williams and quarterback Austin Davis. The Titans also altered their practice squad by adding linebacker Nigel Harris and removing offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. BRONCOS: Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson has pleaded guilty to simple possession and failure to exercise due care while driving and had a DUI charge against him dismissed. Johnson agreed to a judicial diversion program enabling the charges to be dropped if he pays court costs and successfully completes 363 days of unsupervised probation.
OBITUARIES: Alex Spanos, the son of Greek immigrants who used a self-made fortune from construction and real estate to buy the Chargers in 1984, died Tuesday in Stockton, Calif., at the age of 95. Faye Spanos, his wife, died in August at 92.
After building a nationwide construction empire based in Stockton, his Northern California hometown, Spanos realized a lifelong dream of owning an NFL franchise when he bought controlling interest in the San Diego Chargers from Gene Klein in 1984 for about $50 million. He eventually bought all but 3 percent of the team.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hailed Spanos as “an American success story, driven by a tireless work ethic inspired by his humble beginnings.”
- George Taliaferro, the star Indiana running back who in 1949 became the first black player drafted in the NFL when George Halas and the Chicago Bears took him in the 13th round, has died. He was 91.
Taliaferro was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. In the NFL, he played seven positions and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1951-53.
He was the leading rusher on Indiana’s 1945 Big Ten championship team that went 9-0-1, the only undefeated team in school history.
