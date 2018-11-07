Dez Bryant has found a new team, agreeing to join the already prolific offense of the surging New Orleans Saints.
The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who has been looking for an NFL home since becoming a free agent in April, will now have a chance to catch passes from one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history in New Orleans’ Drew Brees. The 30-year-old Bryant and the Saints agreed to contract terms on Wednesday, and it remains unclear to what extent Bryant will play when New Orleans visits Cincinnati on Sunday.
VIKINGS: Minnesota claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers from Detroit.
Abdullah was drafted by the Lions in the second round in 2015, but they weren’t using him much this year. He has 1,251 yards rushing along with 57 receptions in his career. The Vikings also waived rookie running back Roc Thomas.
BROWNS: Cleveland placed linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve, ending their seasons with seven games remaining and putting further strain on a unit lacking quality depth and experience.
One of the team’s captains, Kirksey injured his left hamstring in the second quarter Sunday as the Browns (2-6-1) lost their fourth straight game, 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gaines sustained his second concussion in three weeks when he took a knee to the helmet while trying to make a tackle in the first quarter.
FALCONS: Atlanta made a move to bolster its lackluster pass rush by agreeing to a one-year deal with defensive end Bruce Irvin, reuniting the veteran with coach Dan Quinn. Irvin, cut by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, became a free agent after clearing waivers on Tuesday with $3.8 million remaining on his contract. The Falcons play at Cleveland on Sunday. Irvin, 31, is an Atlanta native.
JETS: Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has a strained right foot, coach Todd Bowles announced, leaving Darnold’s status for the team’s game Sunday against Buffalo in doubt.
Bowles said it was too early to rule out Darnold for the game, and clarified that the injury was a strain — not a sprain, contrary to published reports.
DOLPHINS: The NFL has fined Miami $30,000 and coach Adam Gase $15,000 for an injury report violation a month ago involving quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins listed Tannehill as participating fully in practice on the Thursday before the Week 6 game against Chicago.
In fact, Tannehill was limited because of a throwing shoulder injury that forced him to miss the game, and he hasn’t played since.
LAWSUIT: Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd has filed a lawsuit against famed orthopedist Dr. James Andrews and several other parties for alleged negligence during a 2016 knee surgery that caused career-ending complications, seeking at least $180 million for potentially lost earnings.
Brad Sohn, an attorney for Floyd, confirmed Tuesday the complaint was filed in Orlando, Florida, in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for Orange County.
