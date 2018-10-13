San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida is questionable for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers because of shoulder and ankle injuries.
Breida was limited in practice on Saturday and will be a game-time decision at Green Bay. He is sixth in the league in rushing with 369 yards.
The 49ers will be without rookie receiver Dante Pettis for a second straight week because of a knee injury. Receiver Trent Taylor didn't practice all week because of a back injury and is listed as doubtful.
Receiver Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), tight end George Kittle (knee), guard Mike Person (knee), center Weston Richburg (knee), tackle Joe Staley (knee) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (illness) are all questionable.
BROWNS: Cleveland added a wide receiver before they lost another one.
The Browns signed free agent Breshad Perriman after injuries to Rashard Higgins and Derrick Willies cut into the depth of an already inexperienced group.
Perriman, a former first-round draft pick, worked out for Cleveland on Saturday, a day after Willies broke his collarbone during practice. The Browns placed Willies on injured reserve, but there is hope he might be able to play again later this season.
An undrafted rookie, Willies came off the bench last week against Baltimore after Higgins injured his right knee and made the game's biggest play, a 39-yard reception in overtime that set up Cleveland's game-winning field goal. Willies finished with three catches for 61 yards.
Willies was set to be Cleveland's No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his injury will give rookie Damion Ratley more playing time.
The Browns (2-2-1) have only Ratley, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Rod Streater to face the Chargers (3-2). Streater and Ratley have not caught passes this season.
It's unlikely Perriman will be active after just joining the team, but the 25-year-old could be an option going forward.
Perriman has not lived up to expectations since the Ravens selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2015. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Perriman caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns in his second season, but he struggled with inconsistency and was released this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.