Grading any draft can be challenging, and snap judgments after the last pick usually are far too optimistic.
Yes, Music City couldn't keep the rain away from opening night. Still, closing off both the honky-tonk district and throwing out the welcome mat at the Tennessee Titans' stadium a short walk across a river allowed Nashville to turn the NFL draft into a football and music festival that drew rave reviews.
"To this point, hard not to give Nashville an A-plus for this draft," said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's senior vice president of events.
Philadelphia drew a record 250,000 fans over the three days of the 2017 draft, and the NFL also has taken this event to Chicago and Dallas since deciding to leave Radio Music City Hall in New York City. Nashville, which first offered up a 55,000-square foot ballroom back in 2011 for the annual draft, simply smashed that attendance mark with more than 500,000 over three days.
Las Vegas, next year's host, had representatives on hand studying what Nashville did, and 12 other markets had people here for tips to improve their own bids to host: Carolina, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Seattle.
CHIEFS: Team owner Clark Hunt said he was "deeply disturbed" by audio of Tyreek Hill discussing injuries to his 3-year-old son but declined to elaborate on the case citing an ongoing criminal investigation.
The most visible face of the Chiefs' ownership family, Hunt spoke briefly with reporters while the team was holding its annual draft party. He declined to discuss the team's plans for Hill but did acknowledge that the star wide receiver's legal problems are an embarrassment for the team.
Hill has been suspended from all team-related activities after audio surfaced Wednesday in which he discusses abusing his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified" of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.
The audio surfaced one day after prosecutors declined to press charges against Hill following a domestic violence investigation. They said at the time that they were convinced a crime had occurred, but were unable to determine whether it was Hill or Espinal that hurt their son.
