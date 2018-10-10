The Detroit Lions have acquired former Green Bay Packers cornerback Lenzy Pipkins via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and released linebacker Marquis Flowers.
The Lions announced the moves Wednesday.
Pipkins spent time on the Colts' practice squad and active roster earlier this season, appearing in one game. He played in 12 games last season for Green Bay.
Flowers has played in all five of Detroit's games so far this season. The Lions have an open date this week.
JETS: New York defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers briefly returned to the team's facility, and coach Todd Bowles says there's a "small chance" he coaches against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Rodgers is dealing with what Bowles characterized last week as a "serious" illness. The 49-year-old assistant coach wasn't with the team last Sunday for its 34-16 win over Denver. Rodgers had a medical appointment last Thursday and was not with the team for practice Friday, when a somber Bowles revealed that Rogers was dealing with an illness.
Bowles appeared more upbeat, saying Rodgers is feeling better. He added that Rodgers underwent some tests and would receive results next week.
Bowles said Rodgers spent some time in his office Wednesday before leaving. The head coach ran the defense against the Broncos and would do so again this week if Rodgers remains sidelined.
CHIEFS: Nate Orchard has gone from a highly drafted pick of the Cleveland Browns to a featured star on HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks" to the couch as an unemployed linebacker in the NFL.
Now, he's suiting up for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Orchard signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to shore up their pass rush besieged by injuries. Justin Houston could miss several weeks after hurting his hamstring in last Sunday's win over Jacksonville while Dee Ford and Tanoh Kpassagnon have been dealing with nagging injuries.
Along with their ailing linebackers, the Chiefs had to put right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on the disabled list with a broken bone in his leg and Armani Watts on the IR with a core muscle injury.
