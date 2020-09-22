NFL notes: League fines three coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches

At least three NFL head coaches have been fined $100,000 for violating the league's rules that they wear face coverings on the sideline, a source told the Associated Press.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn't announcing specific fines, said Denver's Vic Fangio, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Seattle's Pete Carroll were each docked $100,000.
Their teams were fined $250,000 each.
More fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the league's rules requiring coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.
Among the violators were Patriots coach Bill Belichick and both coaches in Monday night's game, Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints.
Gruden wore his face mask like a chin strap and Payton wore his gaiter like a turtleneck.
The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic lest they put the NFL season at risk.
WASHINTON: Right guard Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve after hurting his right knee and receiver Cam Sims was brought up from the practice squad.
Scherff, Washington's top offensive lineman, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is playing under a franchise tag this season.
He got injured Sunday and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.
While blocking on a play late in the first half, Washington right tackle Morgan Moses inadvertently pushed Arizona defensive end Angelo Blackson onto Scherff's right leg. Scherff was replaced by Wes Schweitzer.
GIANTS: A major knee injury has ended Saquon Barkley's season.
His career still has a long way to go, New York Giants coach Joe Judge predicted after his star running back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a seemingly harmless tackle in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Giants (0-2) said earlier in the day an MRI in a New York City hospital confirmed Barkley had torn his ACL, meaning he would not play again in 2020.
Judge said backups Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman would replace the 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year.
