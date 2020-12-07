NFL notes: Jets send Williams packing

NEW YORK — Adam Gase thought through the final agonizing moments of the New York Jets’ stunning loss and tried to not make a rash decision.
The coach got a little bit of sleep before he headed to the team’s facility Monday morning — with the same conclusion he had Sunday night: defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had to go.
“I just felt like that was the best thing for our team moving forward,” Gase said during a conference call. “Organizationally, we had a discussion this morning and we felt like this was the best move to make.”
Williams was fired after he inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas on Sunday with the Jets seconds away from their first victory. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 win.
The decision was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players. It left the Jets players, who only moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock on the sideline.
The team announced it had “parted ways” with Williams and assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Frank Bush would serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
“I obviously wasn’t happy about that call,” a somber-sounding Gase said. “That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game. For that to happen in that situation, it’s just ... we can’t have that happen.”
