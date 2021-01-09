NFL notes: Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job

The New York Jets interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Saturday for their head coaching vacancy.
Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons. New York also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Friday.
The Jets are also expected to speak to Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in the next few days as the team’s list of candidates grows.
The 31-year-old Brady completed his first season as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule.
Carolina ranked 21st overall and 24th in scoring, but had star running back Christian McCaffrey for only three games because of injuries. The Panthers still had four players — running back Mike Davis and wide receivers D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel — have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage, becoming only the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that feat.
Brady has been a popular candidate this offseason, having also interviewed with Atlanta, Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers for their coaching vacancies.
PANTHERS: Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will reportedly visit Carolina on Monday.
The NFL Network was first to report the news.
Washington released the 2019 first-round pick on Dec. 28, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and he was found in violation of pandemic protocols after being caught partying with several people without a mask. Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy.
Carolina’s decision to even explore Haskins as a potential option at quarterback could show the team is not completely sold on Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback for next season.
Bridgewater was 4-11 as Carolina’s starter last season. While he completed 69% of his passes, he had only 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He ran for a career-high five TDs.
CLEVELAND: The Browns finally caught a break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh.
The hard-hitting Harrison’s return helps a depleted Cleveland secondary missing cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who remain on the COVID-19 list and will not play.