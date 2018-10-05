New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles calls a “serious” illness and it’s uncertain if he’ll be on the sideline for the game against Denver.
Bowles made the announcement Friday to end his news conference after the Jets’ final full practice before facing the Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Rodgers and the Jets’ other coordinators usually meet with reporters every Thursday. But the team said Rodgers had an appointment with doctors and would speak Friday.
However, a visibly concerned Bowles announced Rodgers was sick and wasn’t at the facility.
- The Jets claimed linebacker Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis and waived defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi.
Basham was a third-round draft pick of the Colts out of Ohio University last year. He was waived by Indianapolis on Thursday after playing in one game this season. Basham had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games as a rookie.
BENGALS: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is back on Cincinnati’s active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancer policy.
Burfict is expected to play Sunday when the Bengals (3-1) host Miami (3-1). Cincinnati is aiming to extend its best start since winning eight straight games in 2015.
Burfict’s next snap will be his first of the season. He had an ankle injury that limited him during training camp, and he sat out all four preseason games before leaving the team for a month to serve his suspension.
CHARGERS: The family of the late NFL star Junior Seau has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL over the popular San Diego linebacker’s 2012 suicide.
The confidential settlement comes after the family opted out of the NFL concussion settlement covering more than 20,000 retired players. That plan pays up to $4 million to families of men like Seau, who were found after their deaths to have the brain deterioration chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE.
The youngest of Seau’s four children recently turned 18, family lawyer Steven Strauss said. Seau’s older children include a daughter who works at ESPN and a son who plays lacrosse at Duke University, Strauss said. Seau was 43 when he died six years ago.
