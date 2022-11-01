NFL Notes: Jaguars acquire troubled WR Ridley

Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again.

The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.

A person with knowledge of the trade said compensation to the Falcons ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details had not been made public.

The draft pick is contingent on when Ridley gets reinstated, how much he plays in 2023 and whether he signs a long-term deal with the Jaguars, the person said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league said the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

The NFL said the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended Nov. 1.

A league investigation uncovered no evidence inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley’s betting. Nor was there evidence suggesting Falcons coaches, players or staff were aware of Ridley’s betting activity.

Ridley may petition for reinstatement after Feb. 23, 2023.

Ridley was Atlanta’s 2018 first-round draft pick from Alabama. He had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He had only 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns before sitting out the final two months of the season.

He is scheduled to count $11.1 million against Jacksonville's salary cap in 2023, which is the final year of his rookie deal.

Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.

The trade gives Chicago quarterback Justin Fields a downfield threat in an effort to boost a passing attack that ranks last in the NFL, averaging just 126.9 yards per game.

Claypool has 32 receptions for 301 yards and one touchdown this season for the Steelers (2-6). He also threw the first touchdown pass of his career in last week's loss to Philadelphia with a short flip to fullback Derek Watt on a gadget play.

The 6-foot-4 Claypool, however, became expendable thanks to the emergence of rookie George Pickens.

Claypool was a revelation in 2020 after being grabbed in the second round, scoring 10 touchdowns (eight receiving, two rushing) in his first 10 games while helping Pittsburgh get off to an 11-0 start on its way to the AFC North title.

Replicating that production has proven difficult. Claypool has just four touchdowns in his past 29 games.

Vikings and Lions strike trade

The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense.

The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap with the Lions. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions, for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. The deal, which was pending completion of Hockenson passing a physical exam, came two days after a serious ankle injury for primary Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr.

The Lions (1-6) previously picked up Hockenson’s fifth-year contract option for 2023, so the Vikings (6-1) are getting more than just a short-term rental from a last-place team going through another rebuilding process.

Hockenson has been one of the league's most productive pass-catching tight ends since the Lions picked him eighth overall in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Iowa. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 186 receptions in 47 games.

Broncos trade Chubb to Dolphins

Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins' first-round draft pick next year.

Both individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the trade, which includes Denver sending a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami and the Dolphins sending the Broncos a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.

The first-round pick is the one that the Dolphins acquired from San Francisco that allowed the 49ers to move up and draft quarterback Trey Lance in 2021.

The Dolphins forfeited their own 2023 first-round selection and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft after an NFL investigation found that Miami violated the league’s anti-tampering policy regarding communication with Tom Brady.

Dolphins trade for 49ers RB Wilson Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

A person familiar with the details confirmed the teams made the deal before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been announced.

The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell set to return after the bye week from a knee injury.

So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who had been in charge of the running game in San Francisco for Wilson's first four seasons in the NFL.

Wilson will team with former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in Miami's backfield after the Dolphins traded Chase Edmonds in a package to Denver earlier Tuesday for pass rusher Bradley Chubb, according to another person speaking on condition of anonymity because that trade also hadn't been announced.

Steelers acquire Washington CB Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks.

Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year.

Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million before last season, had fallen out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff earlier this season and was benched for performance reasons. Jackson has also been bothered by a back injury, which sidelined him for the past three games — all Commanders victories attributable in part to improved play on defense.

Trading Jackson rather than cutting him allows Washington to save on the salary cap next season.