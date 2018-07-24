Todd Gurley was the key to the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive transformation last season, and the Rams have rewarded their star running back with a game-changing contract.
The NFL’s offensive player of the year agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension through 2023 with the Rams on Tuesday.
Gurley’s contract extension reportedly contains $45 million in guaranteed money, a $20 million signing bonus and the NFL’s largest average annual value for a running back contract. ESPN first reported the terms.
Gurley isn’t due to report to training camp at UC Irvine until Wednesday. His first public reaction was to post a black-and-white Instagram photo of himself with a broad smile and the caption: “Amazing...”
Gurley was a league standout in his third NFL season while playing in first-year coach Sean McVay’s explosive offense. He finished second in the NFL with 1,305 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six more TDs.
BROWNS: Baker Mayfield’s first win was beating the clock.
The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft signed his rookie contract on with Cleveland, which believes the gun-slinging quarterback from Oklahoma can lead them back to respectability and more.
Mayfield finalized his four-year, $32 million deal a day before Cleveland’s players are scheduled to report to training camp and avoided being a holdout. Mayfield’s contract includes a $22 million signing bonus.
TITANS: Tennessee released outside linebacker Kevin Dodd, an unceremonious finish for a former second-round pick who never came close to living up this draft position.
The Titans announced in a one-sentence release that they plan to cut ties with Dodd, the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 draft.
This move comes two days after the Titans placed Dodd on the “did not report” list. Dodd also skipped voluntary offseason workouts before reporting to the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.
LIONS: Detroit put defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the physically unable to perform list.
Ansah, who is back with the Lions on the franchise tag , hasn’t played a full 16 games since the 2015 season.
The Lions also announced that they have placed fullback Nick Badwen on injured reserve with a knee injury, signed linebacker Freddie Bishop and put wide receiver Andy Jones on the PUP list.
JETS: Darrelle Revis officially shut down his dominant playing career by signing one final contract.
The seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback who routinely frustrated opposing receivers with his blanket-like coverage officially retired as a member of the New York Jets — the team with which Revis spent eight of his 11 NFL seasons.
The 33-year-old Revis inked a one-day deal with the Jets at a ceremonial news conference at the team’s facility after he announced last Thursday on social media that he was done playing.
