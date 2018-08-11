The Jacksonville Jaguars have removed defensive end Dante Fowler from the physically unable to perform list.
Fowler missed the first two weeks of training camp while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained late last season.
Coach Doug Marrone says “we will work him back in there. I am excited to see him. He’s put in a lot of work and (we get to) see him on the field, see what he can do.”
It’s a big year for Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The former Florida standout is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has 12 sacks in the last two seasons, plus two more in the AFC championship game at New England.
RAMS: Los Angeles placed backup cornerback Kevin Peterson on injured reserve after he injured his knee in the preseason opener.
Peterson is a former undrafted free agent who played in six games for the Rams last season, emerging as a solid depth player in his second NFL season. He made his first NFL start in the NFC West champions’ season finale, and he intercepted two passes from San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.
JETS: Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended by the NFL for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Pierre-Louis was arrested and charged in January with several misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana, after a traffic stop in suburban Kansas City. In March, he reached a plea deal in which the marijuana possession charge would be dropped if he completes a one-year probation.
RAIDERS 16, LIONS 10: At Oakland, the new Jon Gruden era appeared to get off to a rousing start on Friday night when Marshawn Lynch ran 60 yards for a TD on the third snap, but the score was called back on a holding penalty by rookie tackle Kolton Miller.
Oakland settled for a punt on the only drive with starting quarterback Derek Carr, but scored three times in five drives with Connor Cook at the helm.
Cook threw a 7-yard TD pass to Ryan Switzer in the second quarter and led Oakland to a pair of field goals by rookie Eddy Pineiro. Cook finished 11 for 19 for 141 yards.
The Lions also welcomed a new coach in Matt Patricia, who opted to rest star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who got enough work in two days of joint practices against Oakland.
