NFL notes for March 10

BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin was asked to give up his beloved No. 12 to Tom Brady last year, then won a Super Bowl in return. Now he must forfeit free agency for a chance to win another one.

The Bucs used the franchise player tag on the 25-year-old Godwin. The designation will guarantee Godwin at least $16.43 million on a one-year contract, the average salary of the top five receivers in the NFL.

It is a healthy raise considering he earned only $2.133 million in base salary for 2020, the final year or his rookie deal. You can understand why he may have preferred a long-term contract. And as the franchise player, the Bucs and Godwin have until July 15 to still make that happen.

But the decision Tuesday came down to using the franchise player designation on Godwin or linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who was tagged last year.

Barrett will be 29 in November. But tagging him again would have almost certainly meant losing one of the top receivers in the NFL, a guy the Bucs discovered in the third round out of Penn State and a vital piece of the passing and running attack around Brady.