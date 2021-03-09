NFL notes for March 10

For the second consecutive year, the New York Giants have given the franchise tag to defensive tackle Leonard Williams.
The Giants applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday, just before the league deadline. He earned $16.1 million on the 2020 tag and a second franchise tag is worth 120% of the previous season’s contract. Unless the 26-year-old Leonard and the team reach a long-term deal by July 15, he will earn more than $19 million for the upcoming season.
Because the Giants used the non-exclusive tag, Leonard could sign elsewhere, but the Giants would get two first-round draft picks as compensation.
Williams, the first player the Giants have tagged twice, has flourished with the team after being acquired on Oct. 29, 2019, from the other local New York club, the Jets. He was the Jets' first draft pick, sixth overall, in 2015.
Williams had a team-leading 11 1-2 sacks in 2020, the most by a Giant since Jason Pierre-Paul’s 14 1-2 in 2014 and were 7 1-2 more than any of his teammates. He ranked third in the NFL with 30 quarterback hits and tied for sixth with 14 tackles for loss. Williams was fifth on the Giants with 57 tackles (29 solo).
PANTHERS: Carolina placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle.
If no long-term deal is reached by July 15, Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap — which has yet to be established — and would be eligible for free agency next year.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons while receiving high marks for his ability to protect the quarterback. He has allowed only 10 sacks in 2,071 pass-blocking snaps in his career and his 81.2 grade for 2020 was 13th among all tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed three sacks and committed two penalties last season.
The 26-year-old Moton was a second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan in 2017 by the Panthers.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville used its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, preventing him from hitting free agency and making him the blindside protector for presumptive No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
The team made it official Tuesday, about two hours after coach Urban Meyer said “we are headed in that direction.”
Meyer said veteran offensive line coach George Warhop, one of just four assistants retained from the previous regime, “feels very strong” about Robinson’s development.
BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin was asked to give up his beloved No. 12 to Tom Brady last year, then won a Super Bowl in return. Now he must forfeit free agency for a chance to win another one.
The Bucs used the franchise player tag on the 25-year-old Godwin. The designation will guarantee Godwin at least $16.43 million on a one-year contract, the average salary of the top five receivers in the NFL.
It is a healthy raise considering he earned only $2.133 million in base salary for 2020, the final year or his rookie deal. You can understand why he may have preferred a long-term contract. And as the franchise player, the Bucs and Godwin have until July 15 to still make that happen.
But the decision Tuesday came down to using the franchise player designation on Godwin or linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who was tagged last year.
Barrett will be 29 in November. But tagging him again would have almost certainly meant losing one of the top receivers in the NFL, a guy the Bucs discovered in the third round out of Penn State and a vital piece of the passing and running attack around Brady.
Mike Evans, who will enter his eighth season, still is a No. 1 receiver with no sign of slowing down. But Godwin is younger, and with more money expected to be pumped into the salary cap in 2021, the Bucs would be in a better position to extend him then.
LIONS: Detroit signed Tyrell Williams, adding much-needed depth at wide receiver with a player they hope can stay healthy.
Detroit's top receivers from last season, including Kenny Golladay, are free agents. First-year general manager Brad Holmes potentially had the option of using the franchise tag to retain Golladay if the team could not agree on a long-term contract with the standout receiver.
The NFL Network and ESPN reported that the team does not plan to use the franchise tag to keep Golladay, putting him on the free-agent market.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Williams two weeks ago after he had two injury-filed seasons. Williams has 197 catches for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in 69 games.
Williams signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. He had injuries to his feet his first season, when he had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns, and missed all last season with a torn labrum.
PATRIOTS: Tackle Trent Brown will head back to the Patriots two years after signing a lucrative free agent deal to join the Raiders.
A person familiar with the trade says the Raiders agreed to deal Brown to New England and that Brown will rework his contract, which had two non-guaranteed years for $29.25 million remaining, to an $11 million, one-year deal.
NFL Network first reported the trade that also includes a swap of 2022 draft picks, with the Raiders getting a fifth-rounder from New England and sending a seventh-round pick back to the Patriots.
Brown was a prominent part of an expensive 2019 free agent class that didn’t work out for the Raiders. He signed a $66 million, four-year contract but missed 16 of 32 games and was limited to less than 10 snaps in two others.