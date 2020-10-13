NFL notes: Dolphins DT Godchaux expected to be out 3 months

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season.
The injury will end Godchaux's streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.
FALCONS: Atlanta defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, a former NFL head coach, was named the team's interim head coach.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired late Sunday night.
Morris, 44, was Tampa Bay's head coach from 2009-11. He was named the head coach at age 32.
In 2010, the Bucs went 10-6 and just missed the playoffs. They went 4-12 the following season and Morris was fired.
He went to Washington (2012-14) and then to Atlanta (2015-present) and has worked with Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and Quinn. Morris has coached on both sides of the ball. He was the Falcons' wide receivers coach from 2016-18.
Last season, he moved over to the defensive side of the ball and helped the team finish 6-2.
GIANTS: Defensive lineman Lorenzo Carter is done for the year.
The Giants' third-year edge rusher ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left foot in the first quarter of Sunday's 37-34 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Carter, 24, a third-round pick out of Georgia in 2018, had started every game for the Giants this season. He'd played 84% of the defensive snaps through their first four games (fourth-most on the team).
He had one sack, 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, four QB hits and a pass defended. His eight pressures, per Pro Football Focus, ranked third on the team.
Carter's Monday diagnosis was no surprise after Sunday's non-contact injury on a third down in the red zone. Carter gave Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a shove at the end of a pass rush, backed away, hopped onto his left foot, and his Achilles simply gave out.
Carter was carted off the field, and the Giants oddly called it an ankle injury initially, but after CBS reported it as an Achilles, the Giants amended their injury diagnosis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!