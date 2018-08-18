Yannick Ngakoue had an 11-yard sack that helped Jacksonville’s defense hold Kirk Cousins and Minnesota’s starting offense to three completions and three points, and the Jaguars reserves rallied for a 14-10 victory over the Vikings on Saturday at Minneapolis.
Cousins was crisp in his only series last week , but the Vikings went three-and-out on two of their four possessions with their new quarterback.
Latavius Murray’s second fumble, stripped by Malik Jackson, was recovered by Calais Campbell to end another drive. Cousins finished just 3 for 8 for 12 yards.
Minnesota’s defense was closer to midseason form, though, with an interception by Harrison Smith of Blake Bortles and another sure pick by Mackensie Alexander that was bobbled and dropped.
Bortles played the entire first half and went 12 for 20 for 159 yards, producing a touchdown run by Leonard Fournette on one of his seven series, the last of three possessions the Vikings starters were still in the game.
T.J. Yeldon helped his cause to be Fournette’s backup, with five catches for 73 yards and 10 carries for 39 yards.
With a 57-yard punt return by Rashad Greene to set up the score just after the two-minute warning, Jacksonville took a late lead on a short run by Brandon Wilds. The Vikings had six sacks, two by Ifeadi Odenigbo.
COLTS: Indianapolis and Baltimore Ravens traded punches Saturday.
First-year Colts coach Frank Reich jabbed back quickly after fists flew, a helmet was tossed and the two sidelines emptied onto the field, first to help defend teammates and then to restore order.
Perhaps one or two scuffles could have been expected from two franchises that celebrated championships in Baltimore, especially given so many players are fighting for jobs.
LIONS: Paul Naumoff, the former Pro Bowl linebacker who spent 12 seasons with Detroit, died. He was 73.
Naumoff played for the Lions from 1967-78. The former third-round draft pick reached the Pro Bowl in the 1970 season and won the Lem Barney Award as the Lions’ defensive MVP in 1975.
Naumoff played college football at Tennessee from 1964-66. He moved from defensive end to linebacker in 1966 and earned Associated Press All-America honors.
